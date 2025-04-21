 Pope Francis has died, Vatican says in video statement
Published: 21 Apr. 2025, 17:01
Pope Francis tours St. Peter's Square in his popemobile after bestowing the Urbi et Orbi blessing at the end of the Easter mass in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican on April 20. [UPI/YONHAP]

Pope Francis tours St. Peter's Square in his popemobile after bestowing the Urbi et Orbi blessing at the end of the Easter mass in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican on April 20. [UPI/YONHAP]

 
Pope Francis, the first Latin American leader of the Roman Catholic Church, has died, the Vatican said in a video statement on Monday, ending an often turbulent reign marked by division and tension as he sought to overhaul the hidebound institution.
 
He was 88, and had suffered various ailments in his 12-year papacy.
 

