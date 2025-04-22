75% of unemployed young people say Korea doesn't have enough quality jobs, survey finds

More than three out of four unemployed young Koreans believe there is a lack of quality employment opportunities in the country, a survey showed Tuesday.According to the poll by the Federation of Korean Industries, 76.4 percent of respondents said that quality job opportunities were lacking in the country.Specifically, 42.6 percent said quality positions were "somewhat lacking," and 33.8 percent said they were "severely lacking." Only 1.2 percent responded that such opportunities were "mostly sufficient" or "fully sufficient."The survey was conducted from April 7 to 10 on 500 unemployed individuals aged 19 to 34.When asked about factors contributing to a quality job position, 31.8 percent cited salary level, followed by job security and work-life balance, at 17.9 percent and 17.4 percent, respectively.On average, respondents said they hoped to earn at least 34.68 million won ($24,397) annually before taxes.Among unemployed young people not actively seeking employment, 19.6 percent said they were currently preparing for certifications or exams, while 17.3 percent cited a lack of suitable job opportunities, with 16.5 percent saying they were simply taking time off.Yonhap