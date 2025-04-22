 75% of unemployed young people say Korea doesn't have enough quality jobs, survey finds
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Economy

print dictionary print

75% of unemployed young people say Korea doesn't have enough quality jobs, survey finds

Published: 22 Apr. 2025, 12:13
A jobseeker checks job postings at an employment center in Seoul on Nov. 13, 2024. [NEWS1]

A jobseeker checks job postings at an employment center in Seoul on Nov. 13, 2024. [NEWS1]

 
More than three out of four unemployed young Koreans believe there is a lack of quality employment opportunities in the country, a survey showed Tuesday.
 
According to the poll by the Federation of Korean Industries, 76.4 percent of respondents said that quality job opportunities were lacking in the country.
 

Related Article

 
Specifically, 42.6 percent said quality positions were "somewhat lacking," and 33.8 percent said they were "severely lacking." Only 1.2 percent responded that such opportunities were "mostly sufficient" or "fully sufficient."
 
The survey was conducted from April 7 to 10 on 500 unemployed individuals aged 19 to 34.
 
When asked about factors contributing to a quality job position, 31.8 percent cited salary level, followed by job security and work-life balance, at 17.9 percent and 17.4 percent, respectively.
 
On average, respondents said they hoped to earn at least 34.68 million won ($24,397) annually before taxes.
 
Among unemployed young people not actively seeking employment, 19.6 percent said they were currently preparing for certifications or exams, while 17.3 percent cited a lack of suitable job opportunities, with 16.5 percent saying they were simply taking time off.

Yonhap
tags Jobs Unemployment Korea

More in Economy

75% of unemployed young people say Korea doesn't have enough quality jobs, survey finds

Kospi opens slightly lower as Trump uncertainty continues

Producer prices see little change in March amid oil price decline: BOK

Expert foresees difficulty for Korea over possible measures against China in trade talks with U.S.

Korea's U.S. exports slide 14.3% on back of tariffs as trade surplus shrinks

Related Stories

Korea's job additions smallest in 2 years in February amid economic slowdown

Unemployment rate hits all-time low in August, job growth slows

Korea adds 707,000 jobs on-year in September

Korea adds 470,000 jobs in March, unemployment 2.7 percent

Korea's job growth slows in November
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)