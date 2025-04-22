 Coupang to sell Kiehl's skincare products on R.LUX with launch promotion
Coupang to sell Kiehl's skincare products on R.LUX with launch promotion

Published: 22 Apr. 2025, 16:49
Global skincare brand Kiehl's [COUPANG]

Coupang announced Tuesday that its app R.LUX will offer Kiehl’s skincare products, with a special promotion running through Sunday.
 
R.LUX is an online platform service run by Coupang through which consumers can buy luxury skincare and cosmetic products that the Korean e-commerce company purchases directly from beauty product companies.
 

R.LUX will showcase a variety of Kiehl’s products during the promotion, including the brand’s best-selling Ultra Facial Cream, the soothing and alcohol-free Calendula Herbal-Extract Toner and the Clearly Corrective Dark Spot Solution Essence, known for targeting uneven skin tone and dark spots.
 
“We are continuously expanding the range of brands available on R.LUX,” a spokesperson for the platform said in a press release on Tuesday. “We plan to partner with more global brands to bring customers an exceptional selection of premium products.”
 
Those who purchase Kiehl’s products during the promotion will receive a complimentary daily care kit that includes Ultra Facial Cream and Ultra Light Daily UV Defense Sunscreen.
 
Consumers can receive deliveries via Coupang’s Rocket Delivery — the company’s next-day delivery service — with R.LUX’s exclusive packaging.
 
Coupang WOW members — those who are entitled to benefits such as faster delivery and discounts — can also receive 10 percent cash rewards for Kiehl purchases. Using a WOW card gives them an additional four percent in cash rewards.
 
The rewards can be applied like a discount when purchasing items on Coupang.

BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
