Coupang to sell Kiehl's skincare products on R.LUX with launch promotion

Coupang announced Tuesday that its app R.LUX will offer Kiehl's skincare products, with a special promotion running through Sunday.R.LUX is an online platform service run by Coupang through which consumers can buy luxury skincare and cosmetic products that the Korean e-commerce company purchases directly from beauty product companies.R.LUX will showcase a variety of Kiehl's products during the promotion, including the brand's best-selling Ultra Facial Cream, the soothing and alcohol-free Calendula Herbal-Extract Toner and the Clearly Corrective Dark Spot Solution Essence, known for targeting uneven skin tone and dark spots."We are continuously expanding the range of brands available on R.LUX," a spokesperson for the platform said in a press release on Tuesday. "We plan to partner with more global brands to bring customers an exceptional selection of premium products."Those who purchase Kiehl's products during the promotion will receive a complimentary daily care kit that includes Ultra Facial Cream and Ultra Light Daily UV Defense Sunscreen.Consumers can receive deliveries via Coupang's Rocket Delivery — the company's next-day delivery service — with R.LUX's exclusive packaging.Coupang WOW members — those who are entitled to benefits such as faster delivery and discounts — can also receive 10 percent cash rewards for Kiehl purchases. Using a WOW card gives them an additional four percent in cash rewards.The rewards can be applied like a discount when purchasing items on Coupang.BY PAIK JI-HWAN