HD HHI wins landmark contract from Korean Navy for unmanned vessel
Published: 22 Apr. 2025, 19:10 Updated: 22 Apr. 2025, 19:13
HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HD HHI) announced Tuesday that it has secured a contract from the Korean Navy to conduct a concept design project for a combat unmanned surface vehicle (USV), marking its formal entry into the growing USV development race.
The multipurpose USV is envisioned as a next-generation naval platform capable of performing missions such as reconnaissance and close-range combat in frontline waters and one of the core technologies shaping the future of warfare.
The Korean Navy is pursuing the development of a range of autonomous weapon systems by developing USVs, unmanned underwater vehicles and unmanned aerial vehicles.
The Navy aims to establish a dedicated unmanned maritime command by the 2040s, addressing the challenges posed by declining troop numbers.
The global market for USVs is also expanding. The sector is expected to grow at an average annual rate of 10.5 percent, reaching $1.98 billion by 2033, according to Global Information Inc.
Hanwha Systems and LIG Nex1 have taken early leads in the USV field in Korea.
Hanwha Systems was involved in the country’s first USV development project, “Aragon-1,” in 2011. It secured a Defense Agency for Technology and Quality contract to verify USV performance in 2015.
LIG Nex1 also entered the market in 2015 by participating in a joint research initiative led by the Defense Acquisition Program Administration and the Civil-Military Technology Cooperation Program.
The company developed the “Haegum,” a reconnaissance USV, and later expanded the series through national research and development projects, producing the Haegum-2, 3 and 5 models by 2020.
The two firms competed last year for a naval reconnaissance USV concept design contract, with LIG Nex1 ultimately winning the bid.
HD HHI entered the field last year by signing a memorandum of understanding with the U.S.-based Palantir to co-develop USVs.
The company also reached an agreement to collaborate with U.S. defense contractor Anduril Industries earlier this month.
Under the newly awarded contract, HD HHI will complete the concept design for the combat USV by December and outline the vessel’s operational capabilities and necessary technologies.
“It is a great honor to be selected for the concept design of what will become one of the Navy’s key future projects.” Joo Won-ho, head of HD Hyundai Heavy Industries’ Special Ship Business Division, said. “HD Hyundai Heavy Industries will present a road map for the future of combat USVs by integrating AI-powered unmanned, automated and electrified technologies.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY OH SAM-GWON [[email protected]]
