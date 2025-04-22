 Producer prices see little change in March amid oil price decline: BOK
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Economy

print dictionary print

Producer prices see little change in March amid oil price decline: BOK

Published: 22 Apr. 2025, 08:58
A customer shops at a major discount chain store in Seoul on April 13. [YONHAP]

A customer shops at a major discount chain store in Seoul on April 13. [YONHAP]

 
Korea's producer prices were nearly unchanged from a month earlier in March amid falling global oil prices, central bank data showed Tuesday.
 
The producer price index, a major barometer of consumer inflation, reached 120.32 last month, compared with 120.33 in February, according to preliminary data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
 

Related Article

 
On a yearly basis, the index rose 1.3 percent last month, marking the 20th consecutive month of on-year increase.
 
The BOK said rising agricultural and other food prices offset a decline in the price of petroleum products driven by a drop in global oil prices.
 
The average price of Dubai crude, Korea's benchmark, fell 7 percent from a month earlier to an average of $72.49 per barrel in March, government data showed.
 
Producer prices are one of the key indicators that determine the trajectory of inflation, as they influence the prices businesses charge consumers in the months ahead.
 
The domestic supply price index, which is calculated based on producer prices and import prices, climbed 0.1 percent on-month in March, which marked the sixth monthly rise in a row, the data showed.
 
Consumer prices, a key gauge of inflation, rose 2.1 percent from a year earlier in March, accelerating from a 2 percent on-year increase in February.
 
The central bank forecast consumer prices to grow 1.9 percent annually in 2025.

Yonhap
tags Korea Economy Bank

More in Economy

Producer prices see little change in March amid oil price decline: BOK

Expert foresees difficulty for Korea over possible measures against China in trade talks with U.S.

Korea's U.S. exports slide 14.3% on back of tariffs as trade surplus shrinks

Gold hits record high on weak dollar, trade war woes

Korea's exports of dried seaweed hit record high in Q1

Related Stories

BOK cuts 2025 growth forecast to 1.7% in rare January release

GDP grew 4% in 2021 on strong exports

Current account goes into deficit for first time in a year

Economy grows 0.3 percent in first quarter on higher spending

Korean economy expands 0.6 percent in Q3
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)