Kexim drives support for multicultural families with donation of vehicles
Published: 22 Apr. 2025, 17:52
The Export-Import Bank of Korea (Kexim) announced on Tuesday that it has donated 11 vehicles worth a total of 300 million won ($211,500) to multicultural family support organizations through the Community Chest of Korea.
During a presentation ceremony held on April 21 at Kexim’s headquarters in Yeouido, Yoon Hee-sung, president of Kexim, delivered the donation — which includes five vans and six compact cars — to Hwang In-sik, secretary general of the Community Chest of Korea and Moon Jong-eun, director of the Rainbow Global Community Center.
The vehicle donation program is one of Kexim’s long-standing social contribution initiatives, aimed at supporting the mobility and outreach capacity of organizations serving multicultural families. Since the program began in 2011, the bank has donated vehicles valued at a total of 2.86 billion won to 138 organizations across the country.
“We will continue to support the settlement of new members of our society, including multicultural families,” said Yoon at the event. “As a trusted partner in international economic cooperation, Kexim will put our utmost effort into fulfilling our social responsibilities.”
As part of its broader commitment to inclusion and community engagement, Kexim is also currently hosting an exhibition of works by disabled artists at Gallery SAFE on the first floor of its headquarters. The exhibition runs through May. Earlier this month, the bank also held commemorative performances by disabled artists and offered workplace training on disability awareness, led by the Hanbit Performing Art Company.
BY LEE YEBIN [[email protected]]
What is “Promoted Content”?
“Promoted Content” articles are written by our staff reporters. They are promoted to some extent by an external company.
Promoted Content is not the same as “Guest Reports,” which are paid advertorials.
Our reporters and editors retain complete editorial independence in the conception and production of Promoted Content.
