Printing money

A consumer browses bestsellers at Kyobo Bookstore’s Gwanghwamun branch in Jongno District, central Seoul, on April 22. According to the 2024 Publishing Market Statistics report released by the Korean Publishers Association on April 21 — based on audit reports of 71 companies retrieved from the Financial Supervisory Service’s electronic disclosure system — the total sales of the 71 firms reached 4.89 trillion won ($3.43 billion) in 2024, a 0.1 percent decline from the previous year. However, their total operating profit increased by 36.4 percent to 146.8 billion won. In particular, comic books, webtoons and web novels posted impressive performance. Sales of the eight publishers in these categories rose 22.1 percent on year to 263.5 billion won, while operating profit surged 385.9 percent to 12.29 billion won.