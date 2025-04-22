 Printing money
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Printing money

Published: 22 Apr. 2025, 19:32
A consumer browses bestsellers at Kyobo Bookstore’s Gwanghwamun branch in Jongno District, central Seoul, on April 22.[YONHAP]

A consumer browses bestsellers at Kyobo Bookstore’s Gwanghwamun branch in Jongno District, central Seoul, on April 22.[YONHAP]

 
A consumer browses bestsellers at Kyobo Bookstore’s Gwanghwamun branch in Jongno District, central Seoul, on April 22. According to the 2024 Publishing Market Statistics report released by the Korean Publishers Association on April 21 — based on audit reports of 71 companies retrieved from the Financial Supervisory Service’s electronic disclosure system — the total sales of the 71 firms reached 4.89 trillion won ($3.43 billion) in 2024, a 0.1 percent decline from the previous year. However, their total operating profit increased by 36.4 percent to 146.8 billion won. In particular, comic books, webtoons and web novels posted impressive performance. Sales of the eight publishers in these categories rose 22.1 percent on year to 263.5 billion won, while operating profit surged 385.9 percent to 12.29 billion won.
tags consumers

More in Industry

Printing money

Rolling out: 2025 Korea Materials Handling & Logistics Exhibition kicks off at Kintex

LG, Samsung sue Indian government over e-waste pricing policy

Hyundai Motor, Samsung made large donations to Trump, U.S. reveals

LG pulls out of EV charger business after three years in 'strategic rebalancing'

Related Stories

Korean economy faces 'downside risks' amid impeachment drama, gov't says

P&G aims to do more than just plugging pampers

India is the battleground country for Samsung and Apple

McDonald’s spices up its menu

Korea's inflation hits 6.3% in July, a 23-year high
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)