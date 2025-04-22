 Rolling out: 2025 Korea Materials Handling & Logistics Exhibition kicks off at Kintex
Rolling out: 2025 Korea Materials Handling & Logistics Exhibition kicks off at Kintex

Published: 22 Apr. 2025, 18:47
A self-driving robot is seen transporting a pallet used for stacking goods in a logistics center at the 2025 Korea Materials Handling & Logistics Exhibition, an international logistics industry exhibition held at Kintex in Goyang, Gyeonggi, on April 22.[YONHAP]

Participants showcase advanced logistics services at the 2025 Korea Materials Handling & Logistics Exhibition, an international logistics industry exhibition held at Kintex in Goyang, Gyeonggi, on April 22. A self-driving robot is seen transporting a pallet used for stacking goods in a logistics center. The exhibition, which started on April 22, lasts through April 25. [YONHAP] 
Rolling out: 2025 Korea Materials Handling & Logistics Exhibition kicks off at Kintex

