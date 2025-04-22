 SK Telecom users' SIM data leaked in hacking attack
Published: 22 Apr. 2025, 10:03
A customer at a SK Telecom and Samsung Electronics collaborative booth is seen using a Galaxy S25 phone at a tech fair in Mapo District, western Seoul, on Feb. 4. [NEWS1]

SK Telecom announced Tuesday that some SIM-related information of its users was leaked due to malicious code by hackers on Friday evening.
 
After recognizing the leak, SK Telecom reported the incident, deleted the code and isolated the suspected hacking device, and no cases of malicious use of information have been confirmed so far, according to the company.
 

Strengthened blocking of illegal SIM changes and abnormal authentication attempts have been put in place, with free SIM protection service subscriptions to customers who want additional safety measures provided, SK Telecom said.
 
The company also said that it will strengthen security systems and establish customer information protection measures to prevent recurrences of such incidents.
 

BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
