Gruyères: A Swiss village where nature and history coexist (KOR)

Nestled in the Alpine valleys of western Switzerland, the medieval village of Gruyères in the canton of Fribourg offers a quiet yet vivid counterpoint to the urban sprawl of continental Europe. While cities across the continent grew through commerce and crafts during the Middle Ages, Switzerland’s mountainous terrain fostered the development of small pastoral communities. Gruyères remains one of the country’s most emblematic highland settlements, shaped as much by nature as by tradition.The village’s name is said to originate from a legend dating back to the 4th century BCE, when a mythical king of the Vandals captured a crane —in French — and used it as a messenger. Centuries later, in 1138, the Count of Gruyères founded a settlement at an altitude of 810 meters, building a walled village anchored by a gently sloped ridge. At its heart, a broad rectangular plaza became the town’s focal point, flanked by three-story buildings that served as inns, homes and merchant shops for what was then a market village of about 100 residents.At one end of the plaza stands a modest chapel and church. Just behind them sits Château de Gruyères, the former residence of the ruling count. Despite its status, the château does not impose itself on the landscape. Rather than a towering fortress, it is a compact, almost unassuming structure with low ramparts, simple turrets and a panoramic view of the Alps from nearly every room. Its terraced garden, arranged in the formal French style, offers the only touch of grandeur.The spatial harmony of Gruyères is striking. The concave shape of the main plaza seems to draw in the mountainous surroundings, enhancing the sense of continuity between the village and the terrain. Walking along its open ends, one feels not confined but gently directed toward the natural world. The buildings themselves echo the peaks surrounding them, reinforcing a visual rhythm between human settlement and alpine landscape.Yet Gruyères is more than a preserved artifact of feudal Europe. It remains a living village, closely tied to its artisanal roots. Its namesake cheese — one of the most renowned hard cheeses in the world — is a staple of Swiss fondue and is still sold in local shops. Nearby, the Cailler chocolate factory, one of Switzerland’s most iconic confectionery brands, operates a museum and production site.In a striking blend of tradition and contemporary culture, a villa near the château now houses the museum and studio of H.R. Giger, the Oscar-winning designer of Alien. This coexistence of natural beauty, medieval heritage, and modern creativity makes Gruyères not merely a place to visit but a place that continues to evolve without losing its essence.산악국가 스위스는 구릉과 계곡에 그림 같은 산골 마을이 산재해 전통적인 목축 국가만의 독특한 풍경을 이룬다. 상업과 수공업이 활발했던 유럽의 다른 지역에 중세도시들이 발달했던 것과 대조적이다. 프리부르주에 속한 그뤼예르(사진)는 이 나라를 대표하는 중세 산골 마을이다.기원전 4세기 반달족의 전설적인 왕이 이 마을의 학(grue)을 사로잡아 전령으로 이용했다고 해 붙여진 이름이다. 1138년 그뤼예르 백작이 해발 810m의 고지대를 백작령으로 삼아 마을을 만들기 시작했다. 성벽을 쌓아 마을의 경계를 두르고, 오목한 능선에 넓은 도로형 광장을 조성해 중심으로 삼았다. 광장 양옆의 3층 건물들은 호텔과 식당, 그리고 상인들의 주택으로 인구 100여 명의 작은 시장 마을이었다. 광장의 끝에는 작은 경당과 교회가, 그 뒤편에 영주의 저택인 샤토 그뤼예르가 자리했다.지형을 따라 만들어진 옴폭한 광장은 멀리 웅장한 산들의 배경과 함께 매우 입체적인 경관을 연출한다. 광장의 앞뒤를 산을 향해 터놓아 길을 걸으면 마치 자연을 향해 가는 듯한 착각을 일으킨다. 광장을 감싸는 건물들도 주변의 산을 닮아 더욱 친근하다. 마을 끝에 자리한 백작의 샤토도 웅장하기보다 아담하다. 높지 않은 방어벽과 소박한 망루들, 그리고 단순한 형태의 요새형 저택이 전부다. 성안 모든 방에서 알프스의 파노라마를 바라볼 수 있고, 후원에 만든 멋진 프랑스식 미로 정원이 호사라면 호사다.그뤼예르는 과거에 머무른 단순한 관광지가 아니다. 마을 상점에서 판매하는 그뤼예르 치즈는 세계 경질 치즈의 대명사로 퐁듀 요리의 필수품이다. 스위스는 세계적인 초콜릿 제조국으로 그중 유명 브랜드인 까이에가 이 마을 인근에 공장과 박물관을 두었다. 샤토 앞 또 다른 저택은 영화 에일리언의 미술감독으로 아카데미상을 수상한 HR 기거가 작업장과 전시장으로 사용한다. 과거와 현재가, 자연과 인공이 더없이 조화를 이루는 살아있는 역사 마을이다.