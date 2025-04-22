Doctors rally despite rollback of medical school quotas (KOR)

Thousands of doctors, residents and medical students gathered near Sungnyemun Gate in central Seoul on Sunday, demanding a full retraction of health care reforms initiated by the previous administration. The protest came despite the interim government’s recent rollback of plans to increase medical school admissions, a move long opposed by the Korean Medical Association (KMA).The KMA, which organized the rally, claimed about 25,000 people attended. KMA President Kim Taek-woo said the protest was intended “to prevent the collapse of Korean health care and to restore medical education.” The association called for a full review of health care policies, joint redesign efforts with the KMA, the restoration of learning and training rights for students and residents, and an apology from government officials.Although the government’s original plan to raise the annual medical school quota was scrapped, the KMA continues to oppose other components of the so-called essential health care package. The policies aim to address shortages in regional and essential medical services by strengthening work force support, creating fairer compensation systems, and building legal safety nets for medical professionals. The KMA argues these reforms were developed without input from front line doctors.But for many citizens and patients, the continued protests have been difficult to justify. The government’s rollback to the previous quota of 3,058 students was considered a major concession. Critics point out that the KMA’s rejection of other policies, even after achieving its main objective, may appear self-serving.Patient advocacy groups have also expressed frustration. The Korean Alliance for Rare Diseases and Disorders condemned the decision to reverse the quota increase, calling it a surrender to medical lobbying “without regard for the suffering of patients.”While the former administration’s abrupt approach contributed to the current standoff, the medical community has also faced criticism for failing to engage constructively. Over the past year, doctors have largely refused to discuss alternatives or compromise, even as patients dealt with delayed care and service disruptions.Notably, Sunday’s protest made no mention of medical students facing academic penalties after boycotting classes. While some universities are reportedly trying to facilitate student returns, protesters focused on slogans like “Let’s go to the end,” reinforcing perceptions of a hardened stance.With a presidential election approaching, some observers suggest the protest may reflect political positioning. If the KMA insists medicine should not be politicized, it may need to examine whether its own actions align with that principle.대한의사협회가 어제 서울 숭례문 일대에서 ‘의료정상화를 위한 전국의사궐기대회’를 열었다. 김택우 의협 회장은 “대한민국 의료의 붕괴를 막고 무너진 의학 교육을 되살리기 위해서”라고 집회 목적을 설명했다. 화창한 휴일 도심에서 열린 집회에 의사·전공의·의대생 등 약 2만5000명이 모였다고 주최 측은 밝혔다.의협의 주장은 필수의료 패키지 등 윤석열표 의료 개악 중단, 보건의료 정책 의협과 재설계, 의대생·전공의의 학습·수련권 회복과 책임자 사과, 의대 교육 요건 재조사 등으로 요약된다. 이들은 “세계 최고 수준의 대한민국 의료를 다시 회복하기 위한 대전환의 길에 국민과 함께할 것”이라고도 했다.하지만 의·정 갈등을 1년 넘게 겪는 국민과 환자는 뜨악하지 않을 수 없다. 의료계 말처럼 ‘의료 개악’을 추진한 대통령과 정부가 사실상 와해된 상황에서 굳이 궐기대회까지 열어야 하는 이유가 선뜻 납득되지 않아서다. 최근 의대 정원을 증원 이전의 3058명으로 원상복구한 것은 과도정부가 할 수 있는 최대한의 응급조치였다. 그러나 의협은 “의료계를 배제한 일방적 구조에서 추진된 필수의료 패키지 등을 즉각 중단하라”고 요구하고 있다. 필수의료 패키지는 의료인력 확충, 지역의료 강화, 의료인의 의료사고 안전망 구축, 보상체계 공정성 제고 등 필수의료를 살리기 위한 방향성을 담은 여러 정책을 말한다. 그 핵심인 의대 증원이 철회된 마당에 나머지 정책을 갈등으로 연결하는 이유를 일반인은 이해하기 쉽지 않다. 사실 의대 증원도 의사 부족에 대한 사회적 공감대가 있었지만, 윤 전 대통령의 무리수로 이 지경에 이른 게 아닌가. 한국중증질환연합회는 의대 증원이 철회되자 “국민과 환자들의 고통은 안중에도 없이 의료계가 요구하는 조건만을 수용한 원칙 없는 태도”라고 반대했다.의·정 갈등의 큰 책임이 의대 증원을 거칠게 추진한 정부에 있긴 하지만, 지난 1년여 동안 의료계 역시 국민을 실망하게 했다. 합리적 대안을 찾아보자는 정부 요구에 전혀 응하지 않았고 환자의 고통을 외면했다. 갈등을 풀어야 할 시점에 이르러서도 궐기대회를 연 의협과 의료계의 강경한 주장이 여론의 지지를 얻기 어려운 이유다.이날 집회에서 유급 시한이 도래하는 의대생의 상황에 대한 고민이 없었다는 점도 아쉬운 대목이다. 각 의대는 의대생의 복귀를 설득하고 있지만, 집회에서는 “끝까지 가자”는 주장만 나왔다. 의료계가 이날 집회에서 강경한 태도를 취함으로써 대선 정국에서 실익을 챙기려 한다는 해석도 있다. “의료는 정치의 도구가 되어서는 안 된다”는 의협 측 주장을 스스로에게도 적용해 볼 시점이다.