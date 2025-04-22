Hernan Bas explores the liminal space between fantasy and the everyday (KOR)

Among a burst of vibrant blossoms, a young man stands with a hat adorned in flowers even more flamboyant than those surrounding him. The image is strikingly beautiful, yet faintly strange — almost otherworldly. This is the work of Hernan Bas, a 47-year-old Cuban American artist born in Miami, whose figurative paintings have made him one of the most celebrated contemporary artists in the genre.Bas is often described as a painter of surreal or fantastical visions. But in an interview held at Lehmann Maupin Seoul, where his solo exhibition is currently on view, he offered a different perspective. “People say my work is surreal or magical,” Bas said, “but most of what I paint actually exists. I don’t paint fantasy — I capture fantastical moments in reality.”His current exhibition, titled "The Space Between What’s Needed and What’s Not," continues this exploration of the thresholds that divide perception: between real and imagined, comfort and unease, luxury and decay, nature and artifice. Each work is layered with narrative cues that hint at lives beyond the frame, blurring the line between visual art and literary storytelling.A standout piece is "Round One," depicting a global yo-yo championship. “I got into it after watching matches online,” Bas said. Using neon hues, he transforms this niche subculture into a luminous spectacle. Mundane elements, often overlooked in daily life, become extraordinary through Bas’s lens.The artist approaches his themes by writing lists of what society deems necessary or dispensable. One entry stood out: magic. “Magic may not help us survive, but it brings us joy — so it’s necessary,” he explained. The 12 works on display are meditations on that fragile line, filled with irony and humor, examining the contradictions of modern life.Bas cites playwright Oscar Wilde and novelist Joris-Karl Huysmans as key influences, and emphasizes that the bulk of his creative process happens before he ever picks up a brush. “I spend more time shaping concepts and doing research than actually painting,” he said.Though all the works were sold before the exhibition opened, the show runs through May 31. With a palette drawn from dreams and a mind trained on the peculiarities of life, Bas offers visitors a kind of quiet enchantment — an invitation to reconsider the beauty and meaning of what might otherwise seem useless.화사한 꽃무리 가운데 한 청년이 있습니다. 그의 모자를 장식한 꽃들이 주변의 꽃들보다 더 화려합니다. 아름다워 보이지만 현실에는 없을 것 같은, 낯설고 묘한 분위기입니다. 이 그림은 마이애미 태생의 쿠바계 화가 헤르난 바스(Hernan Bas·47)의 작품입니다. 바스는 현대 미술계에서 가장 사랑받는 구상 작가 중 한 명인데요, 그의 대부분 회화는 이처럼 초현실주의 소설 속 한 장면처럼 보입니다. 그런데 지난 10일 그의 전시가 열리고 있는 리만머핀 서울에서 만난 바스의 얘기는 좀 달랐습니다. 그는 “제 그림을 보고 사람들이 ‘초현실적이다’ ‘마술적이다’라고 말하곤 한다”며 “하지만 대부분은 현실에 실재하는 것을 그린 것”이라고 했습니다. 자신은 환상(fantasy)을 그린 게 아니라 현실의 환상적인 순간을 포착한 것이라는 뜻입니다.바스 회화의 가장 큰 특징으론 상상력을 자극하는 스토리텔링이 첫 손에 꼽힙니다. 그의 작품엔 현실과 환상, 불안함과 당돌함, 화려함과 허름함, 자연과 인위적인 것이 절묘하게 섞여 있습니다. 여기에 이번 전시 제목이 ‘필요와 불필요 사이의 공간’인 것을 보면, 그는 우리 삶의 사이 공간, 즉 경계를 탐구하는 아티스트로 불릴 만합니다.이번 전시 작품 중 요요 챔피언십 게임을 그린 ‘라운드 원(Round One)’을 볼까요. 여러분은 세계 요요 챔피언 경기가 있다는 사실을 알고 계셨나요? “온라인에서 경기를 보고 요요의 매력에 빠졌다”는 바스는 경기에 출전한 청년들의 모습을 캔버스에 눈부신 형광 색채로 담았습니다. 우리 주변에서 평범하고 주목받지 못하는 것들이 그의 시선을 만나 특별하고 환상적인 한 장면으로 바뀌었습니다.우리 일상에서 필요한 것은 무엇이고, 또 불필요한 것은 무엇일까요. 바스는 노트에 목록을 적어가며 이를 따져봤다고 합니다. 그는 “생각해보니 그 사이에 있는 것 중 하나가 마술(magic)이었다”며 “마술은 생존엔 쓸모없지만 우리에게 기쁨을 주기 때문에 필요하다”고 했습니다. 이번 전시에 나온 12점은 그가 필요와 불필요 사이의 미묘한 경계에서 건져 올린 것들로, 삶의 모순에 대한 풍자와 유머를 담고 있습니다.바스는 자신에게 가장 큰 영향을 준 작가로 19세기 아일랜드 극작가 오스카 와일드와 프랑스 소설가 조리스-카를 위스망스를 꼽습니다. 그는 또 “나는 그림 그리는 시간보다 작업 전에 콘셉트 잡고 아이디어를 짜는 데, 그리고 리서치하는 데 훨씬 많은 시간을 들인다”고 말했습니다. 아름답고 환상적인 그의 회화는 아이러니하게도 ‘쓸모없는 것들’에 대한 집요한 질문과 사색에서 나왔습니다. 이번 전시에 나온 작품은 벽에 걸리기도 전에 모두 판매되었습니다만, 전시는 5월 31일까지 이어집니다. 마이애미에서 날아온 마법사가 캔버스에 펼친 마술로 우리에게 기쁨과 위로를 전합니다.