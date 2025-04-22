People Power Party’s primary offers spectacle, not strategy (KOR)

The People Power Party (PPP) presidential primary is fast becoming an embarrassment. Regardless of how the current situation came about, the impeachment of a sitting president from its own ranks should have prompted the former ruling party to express remorse and pledge a fresh start. Instead, its contenders are locked in a cycle of mutual blame, failing to offer voters a sincere apology or a compelling vision for conservative renewal.The impeachment of former President Yoon Suk Yeol has already been legally settled, yet the party’s candidates remain mired in disputes over the past. During a televised debate earlier this week, candidate Han Dong-hoon said, “I believed martial law was illegal, and I took the lead in stopping it,” adding, “Dismissing it as a minor error is, in a broad sense, a defense of martial law.”In response, Hong Joon-pyo called the plan “a two-hour mishap with no real damage.” Na Kyung-won struck back, saying, “Han’s rhetoric about rebellion and impeachment got us here in the first place.” Ahn Cheol-soo chimed in, urging Na, Kim Moon-soo and Hong to join what he called the “Jeon Kwang-hoon Party” if they continue to echo the far-right pastor’s views. Kim, meanwhile, blamed the Democratic Party for the failed martial law plan altogether.Is this the line of attack the PPP plans to take against Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung in the presidential election — arguing over whether Yoon’s impeachment was justified? If so, the election is already lost. The PPP must stop litigating the past and start presenting a credible vision for Korea’s future. It must explain why it is better suited than the Democrats to govern. Without that, even fervent anti-Lee rhetoric will fall flat.Instead, the primary is devolving into sideshows. In the latest debate, Hong told Han, “You’re already tall. Why are you wearing elevator shoes?” He went on to ask whether Han’s hair was natural and if he wore body-shaping undergarments. That such questions are asked in a presidential debate reflects poorly on the PPP’s seriousness.The public seems to agree. In a Realmeter poll released Thursday, support for candidates aligned with the opposition bloc, including the Democratic Party, totaled 57.5 percent, while support for candidates in the PPP-led bloc was just 35.9 percent. The gap widened to 21.6 percentage points from 16.5 points the previous week, suggesting the PPP’s faltering primary has not only failed to draw attention, but it is pushing voters away.So much so that Prime Minister Han Duck-soo’s potential candidacy is attracting more interest than the PPP’s ongoing race. Meanwhile, Yoon himself has fueled speculation about launching a new party by releasing a photo taken with several of his lawyers.The PPP is set to announce four finalists for the second round of its primary today. It must acknowledge that the impeachment was a collective failure and move beyond it. If the second-round debates again revolve around who was more to blame for Yoon’s downfall, the party risks rendering itself irrelevant.국민의힘 대선후보 경선이 목불인견이다. 경위야 어찌 됐든 자당 소속 대통령이 탄핵을 당했으면 전 집권당으로서 국민 앞에 머리 숙여 사죄하고 새출발을 다짐하는 게 상식일 것이다. 그러나 지금 국민의힘 후보들은 서로 남 탓만 하며 이전투구에 열중할 뿐 유권자의 마음을 움직일 진정한 사과와 보수 재건의 비전은 보여준 게 없다.무엇보다 윤석열 전 대통령의 탄핵은 이미 법적 심판이 끝난 사안인데도 여전히 탄핵의 구렁텅이에 빠져 아웅다웅하는 모습이 한심하다. 그제 경선 토론회에서 한동훈 후보는 “비상계엄은 불법이라고 봤고 그래서 앞장서서 막았다”며 “계엄은 반대하지만 경미한 과오일 뿐이라고 생각하는 것은 넓은 의미에서는 계엄 옹호”라고 비판했다. 이에 홍준표 후보는 “(비상계엄은) 실질적으로 피해가 없었다. 2시간의 해프닝이었다”고 말했고, 나경원 후보는 “한 후보가 내란몰이 탄핵을 선동한 것 때문에 결국 이 지경을 만들었다고 생각한다”고 반격했다. 안철수 후보는 “나경원·김문수·홍준표 세 분이 여전히 전광훈 목사의 생각을 따르겠다면 전광훈당으로 가서 경선을 치르라”고 요구했고, 김문수 후보는 “비상계엄 책임은 더불어민주당에 있다”고 주장했다.국민의힘은 본선에 가서도 더불어민주당 이재명 후보와 탄핵이 옳으냐 그르냐로 논쟁을 벌일 참인가. 그랬다간 대선은 해보나 마나다. 국민의힘이 집중해야 할 건 과거의 잘잘못이 아니라 미래의 청사진이며, 국가 경영에서 민주당보다 왜 국민의힘이 비교우위인지 설득력 있게 보여주는 일이다. 그게 안 되면 아무리 ‘반이재명’을 떠들어봐야 소용없다. 그러나 현실은 어떤가. 홍준표 후보는 그제 한동훈 후보에게 “키도 큰데 뭐하려고 키높이 구두를 신느냐는 질문이 있더라” “‘생머리가 맞느냐, 보정속옷을 입었느냐’는 질문도 있었다”고 말했다. 대선 토론회에서 키높이 구두나 묻는 게 국민의힘의 수준이다.어제 발표된 리얼미터 주간 여론조사에서 민주당 등 구야권 후보군 지지율 총합(57.5%)과 국민의힘 등 구여권 후보군 지지율 총합(35.9%)의 격차는 전주 16.5%포인트에서 21.6%포인트로 더 벌어졌다. 지지부진한 국민의힘 경선이 홍보 효과를 내긴커녕 국민의 관심에서 멀어졌다는 방증이다. 지금 오히려 한덕수 총리가 과연 출마하느냐가 더 시중의 화제가 될 정도다. 이 와중에 윤 전 대통령은 최근 신당설을 일으킨 자신의 변호사들과 함께 찍은 사진을 공개하며 심상찮은 움직임을 보인다.국민의힘은 오늘 2차 경선 진출자 4명을 발표한다. 국민의힘은 대통령 탄핵을 당 구성원 모두의 책임으로 간주하고 탄핵의 강을 건너야 한다. 2차 경선에서도 탄핵 때 누가 잘했니 못했니로 싸움이나 벌이면 국민의힘은 정말 가망이 없어진다.