신청 2주 뒤에 영주권… 미국, ‘황금 비자’ 판다
Published: 22 Apr. 2025, 07:08
Musk’s Team Is Building a System to Sell ‘Gold Card’ Immigrant Visas
Engineers associated with Musk’s team have been working with employees from the State Department, the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services to create a website and application process for the visas, according to three people familiar with the discussions and documents seen by The New York Times.
The project represents something of a shift in mission for Musk’s team, the Department of Government Efficiency, from its initial task of cutting government costs toward a new goal of generating revenue.
In late February, Trump announced his idea for a gold card to give “very high-level people” a “route to citizenship.”
The president and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick provided few details at the time about who would qualify for the program but noted that it would replace the EB-5 visa, which grants permanent residence to foreign nationals willing to invest in U.S. businesses. That program provided green cards to individuals who invested either $800,000 or $1.05 million, creating at least 10 jobs for American workers. It raised about $4 billion for the U.S. economy last year.
The gold card project is being led from the DOGE side by Marko Elez and Edward Coristine, who have been working on it since at least last month. Elez and Coristine have met with officials at various agencies that oversee facets of the visa and immigrant vetting process to understand which existing processes can be incorporated into their new system.
The State Department referred requests for comment to the White House. The White House and Department of Homeland Security did not respond to requests for comment.
The engineers are still assessing how to create a gold card system that would bypass the normal visa application process, which varies but can take years. They have focused on how to expedite the typical immigrant vetting process, which involves interviews and background checks, and obtain residency approval for high-net-worth applicants within two weeks of applying.
신청 2주 뒤에 영주권… 미국, ‘황금 비자’ 판다
일론 머스크가 이끄는 미국의 '정부 효율화' 태스크포스(TF) 소속 인사들이 특별 미국 이민 비자를 1인당 500만 달러(약 70억 9000만원)에 발급하는 시스템을 구축하고 있다. 도널드 트럼프 대통령은 이 비자를 ‘황금 카드’로 명명했다.
머스크 측 설계자들은 국무부, 국토안보부, 이민서비스국(USCIS) 직원들과 함께 황금 비자 관련 웹사이트와 신청 절차를 만드는 작업을 진행 중이다. 이 같은 사실은 이 사안을 잘 알고 있는 관계자 3명과 뉴욕타임스가 입수한 문서를 통해 확인됐다.
이번 프로젝트는 그동안 정부 지출을 줄이는 데 중점을 두었던 머스크의 정부효율부(DOGE)가 수익 창출이라는 새로운 목표로 선회했음을 시사한다.
트럼프 대통령은 지난 2월 말, ‘매우 수준 높은 인재’를 위한 시민권 취득 방안으로 황금 카드를 도입하겠다고 말했다.
대통령과 하워드 루트닉 상무장관은 이 프로그램 자격 요건에 대해 자세한 설명은 내놓지 않았지만, 황금 카드가 기존의 EB-5 비자를 대체할 것이라고 밝혔다. EB-5 비자는 미국 사업체에 80만 달러 또는 105만 달러를 투자하고 미국에 일자리 10개 이상을 창출한 외국인에게 영주권을 부여하는 프로그램이다. 미국은 지난해에만 EB-5 비자로 약 40억 달러의 자금을 조달했다.
DOGE에선 마르코 엘레즈와 에드워드 코리스틴이 황금 카드 프로젝트를 이끌고 있다. 이들은 최소 지난달부터 이 일에 착수했다. 엘레즈와 코리스틴은 비자 심사와 이민자 선별 절차를 감독하는 각 기관 관계자와 만나, 기존 시스템 중 어떤 절차를 새 시스템에 통합할 수 있을 지를 파악해왔다.
국무부는 이 건에 대한 문의에 백악관으로 연락하라는 입장을 밝혔다. 백악관과 국토안보부는 질의에 답하지 않았다.
개발자들은 현재 일반 비자 신청 절차를 우회하는 새로운 황금 카드 시스템을 어떻게 만들지 검토 중이다. 이민 희망자의 면접과 신원조회 등을 포함해 수년이 걸릴 수도 있는 심사 절차를 신속히 처리할 방법에 초점을 맞추고 있는 것이다. 이들은 고액 자산가가 신청 2주 뒤 미국 영주권을 받을 수 있도록 하는 방안을 찾고 있다.
WRITTEN BY RYAN MAC, HAMED ALEAZIZ AND TRANSLATED BY CHUN YOUNG-SUN [[email protected]]
