BTS's J-Hope to hold exhibition in Seoul's Hongdae neighborhood
Published: 22 Apr. 2025, 14:38 Updated: 22 Apr. 2025, 14:44
J-Hope of BTS is holding an exhibition highlighting his solo music career on May 30, BigHit Music said Tuesday.
The exhibition, titled “And What?” will take place at the AK Plaza’s 17th floor in the Hongdae neighborhood of Mapo District, western Seoul, until June 22.
“And What?” alludes to the “diversity of J-Hope’s creativity” as well as questions what is next in store for the singer.
The exhibition stresses the singer’s firsts, such as being the first Korean artist to take to the main stage at the Lollapalooza Chicago music festival in 2022, as well as performing at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles earlier this month.
There will also be stage props on display that were previously used by J-Hope, such as microphones, in-ear monitors and costumes.
More information is available on the fan community platform Weverse.
J-Hope is currently on his “Hope on the Stage” world tour and is set to perform in Singapore on the weekend.
