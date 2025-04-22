Big Bang's Taeyang to hold first solo fan meet and greet events
Published: 22 Apr. 2025, 15:11
- SHIN MIN-HEE
Taeyang of boy band Big Bang will hold his first solo fan meet and greet on July 26, the Black Label said Tuesday.
The event, titled “01,” will take place at the Blue Square SOL Travel Hall in central Seoul, then proceed to six cities in Japan — Fukuoka, Hiroshima, Osaka, Shizuoka, Tokyo and Miyagi.
The numbers in the title represent Taeyang’s first solo fan meet and greet.
Taeyang debuted as a member of Big Bang in 2006 and is best known for the song “Eyes, Nose, Lips” (2014). The singer held solo concerts from August 2024 throughout last February, for his “The Light Year” Asia tour.
