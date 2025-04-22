 Blackpink's Jennie completes first solo performances at Coachella
Published: 22 Apr. 2025, 14:36
Singer Jennie, member of girl group Blackpink, performs at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 20. [ODD ATELIER]

Jennie of girl group Blackpink recently wrapped up her two weeks of performances at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.
 
Jennie performed twice, on April 13 and Sunday, at the festival’s Outdoor Theater stage with a set list of 13 songs, including the hit “Like Jennie.”
 

The singer’s first-week performance was highlighted by Billboard and sat toward the top of X’s worldwide trending list.
 
It was Jennie’s first solo appearance at Coachella after being featured with Blackpink twice in 2019 and 2023. Blackpink made history as the first K-pop girl group to perform at the California-based festival as well as the first K-pop act to headline it.
 
Other K-pop artists who performed at this year’s Coachella include fellow member Lisa and boy band Enhypen.
 
BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
