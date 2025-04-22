Seventeen to release 5th full-length album 'Happy Burstday' on May 26
Published: 22 Apr. 2025, 08:29 Updated: 22 Apr. 2025, 08:49
- YOON SO-YEON
Boy band Seventeen will release its fifth full-length album "Happy Burstday" on May 26, the day of the band's 10th anniversary of debut.
"Happy Burstday" comes as the band's first full-length album in three years since "Face the Sun" (2022) and the first album in seven months since this band's 12th EP "Spill the Feels" (2024) released last October.
The title of the upcoming album, "Burstday," is a portmanteau of the words "Birthday" and "Burst," and means that the band will "be reborn as a new Seventeen," according to Seventeen's agency Pledis Entertainment.
"The album adds a special meaning because it will be released on the 10th anniversary of Seventeen's debut," the agency said.
Having debuted on May 26, 2015, Seventeen has become one of the most popular K-pop bands around the world.
"With its passion to expand into the world, the challenging spirit that fears no change, a strong sense of teamwork and a deep trust with the fans, Seventeen has been showing everything and beyond what is expected from K-pop artists, truly becoming super idols," Pledis Entertainment said.
The agency also hinted at a world tour, adding, "Seventeen will roll out diverse content, not just the fifth full-length album, and visit [fan club] Carat all over the world."
"We hope you stay tuned for the band's activities and more," the agency said.
Seventeen is set to hold meet and greet events with fans on April 24, 26 and 27 at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka and on May 10 and 11 at the Saitama Super Arena.
