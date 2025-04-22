 Teen Top's Niel, Oneus's Leedo release solo music in time for spring
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Teen Top's Niel, Oneus's Leedo release solo music in time for spring

Published: 22 Apr. 2025, 09:38
Singer Niel of boy band Teen Top [EL&D ENTERTAINMENT]

Singer Niel of boy band Teen Top [EL&D ENTERTAINMENT]

Solo singers Niel of boy band Teen Top and Leedo of Oneus have released their solo music for the spring season.
 
Niel released his fourth solo EP "She," his first new album in two and a half years since his previous EP "A to Z" was released in November 2022.
 

Related Article

 
It is also his first new music in a year and three months since his single, "Parting Emotion," was released in January 2024 and the first after establishing his own agency, EL&D Entertainment, earlier this year.
 
"She" has six tracks including the title track, along with B-side tracks "Sapé," "Meaning Within Love," "If you're the ocean" and "What's the Excuse for Love?"
 
The title track is a groovy R&B song that emphasizes Niel's iconicly soft and unique vocals that he has been flaunting as both a solo singer and the main vocalist of Teen Top.
 
Cover of Oneus member Leedo's first solo single ″Sun goes down″ [RBW]

Cover of Oneus member Leedo's first solo single ″Sun goes down″ [RBW]

 
Leedo's first solo single "Sun goes down" is a powerful hip-hop, R&B track featuring singer YongYong.
 
The Oneus member has made the best of his rap skills to carry the message, "Even if the sun brings darkness again, we will walk our paths until the moment that we shine again," according to his agency RBW.
 
This is the first solo track by the Oneus member ever since he debuted in January 2019 as a member of the RBW quintet.
 
Singer Jeong Se-woon [CAM]

Singer Jeong Se-woon [CAM]

 
Meanwhile, singer Jeong Se-woon announced his new album "Brut" to come next month.
 
The date of the album release has not been disclosed yet.
 
Jeong will meet with fans in a series of concerts from June 5 to 8 and 12 to 15 at Ewha Womans University. 

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags Niel Leedo Oneus RBW Jeong Se-woon

More in K-pop

Teen Top's Niel, Oneus's Leedo release solo music in time for spring

Tomorrow X Together to release new digital single 'Love Language'

Seventeen to release 5th full-length album 'Happy Burstday' on May 26

Wait no more: EXO's Kai returns with 'Wait on Me' EP — in pictures

TWS urges fans to 'try with' them at showcase for third EP — in pictures

Related Stories

Boy band Oneus swaps flippers for fangs with new special album 'Dear.M'

Jeong Se-woon to drop his fifth EP on May 11

Oneus to release 'La Dolce Vita' on Sept. 26

OneUs takes the U.S.

Jeong Jin-woon marches straight from the military to the big screen

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)