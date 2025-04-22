Teen Top's Niel, Oneus's Leedo release solo music in time for spring
Published: 22 Apr. 2025, 09:38
- YOON SO-YEON
Niel released his fourth solo EP "She," his first new album in two and a half years since his previous EP "A to Z" was released in November 2022.
It is also his first new music in a year and three months since his single, "Parting Emotion," was released in January 2024 and the first after establishing his own agency, EL&D Entertainment, earlier this year.
"She" has six tracks including the title track, along with B-side tracks "Sapé," "Meaning Within Love," "If you're the ocean" and "What's the Excuse for Love?"
The title track is a groovy R&B song that emphasizes Niel's iconicly soft and unique vocals that he has been flaunting as both a solo singer and the main vocalist of Teen Top.
Leedo's first solo single "Sun goes down" is a powerful hip-hop, R&B track featuring singer YongYong.
The Oneus member has made the best of his rap skills to carry the message, "Even if the sun brings darkness again, we will walk our paths until the moment that we shine again," according to his agency RBW.
This is the first solo track by the Oneus member ever since he debuted in January 2019 as a member of the RBW quintet.
Meanwhile, singer Jeong Se-woon announced his new album "Brut" to come next month.
The date of the album release has not been disclosed yet.
Jeong will meet with fans in a series of concerts from June 5 to 8 and 12 to 15 at Ewha Womans University.
