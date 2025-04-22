Tomorrow X Together to release new digital single 'Love Language'
Published: 22 Apr. 2025, 09:01
- YOON SO-YEON
Boy band Tomorrow X Together will release its new digital single "Love Language" on May 2, its agency BigHit Music said Tuesday.
The new single will be an Afro house track "with the iconic, refreshing and bright energy of Tomorrow X Together," according to the agency.
Member Huening Kai took part in writing the lyrics.
"The romantic lyrics of the song will awaken the love cells of listeners with their sweet voices," the agency said.
Tomorrow X Together will star on local TV music programs with "Love Language," starting with KBS's "Music Bank" on May 2, followed by MBC's "Show! Music Core" and SBS's "Inkigayo."
