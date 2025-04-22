VVS debuts with first single: 'It feels surreal' — in pictures

Girl group VVS performs B-side track “Fact$” during a showcase on April 22 at the Ilchi Art Hall in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, for the release of its first digital single, “Tea.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
VVS performed a showcase on Tuesday at the Ilchi Art Hall in Gangnam District, southern Seoul to mark its debut with the release of its first digital single “Tea.”
The five-member group — Brittney, ILee, Rana, Jiu and Liwon — performed lead track “Tea” and B-side track “Fact$” and answered questions from reporters.
VVS is the first group produced by renowned U.S. producer Paul Thompson under his label MZMC Inc. Thompson is known for his work with top K-pop acts such as Riize, Taeyeon, EXO and Red Velvet.
“I’ve been active as a producer in the K-pop industry for over 10 years, and for the last five, I’ve been primarily focused on this project,” said Thompson, who founded MZMC Inc. “It actually feels surreal that we are celebrating their debut today.”
“There are many advantages to working with a foreign producer and boss,” said VVS’s leader, Brittney. “For instance, we’ve all improved our English skills and learned more about overseas cultures, including hip-hop.”
In addition to the lead track, the single also includes the B-side track “Fact$.”
VVS’s first digital single dropped Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Here are some highlights from the event, during which VVS posed for photos and introduced their debut album to the media.
