한국, 시리아와 외교 관계 수립… 어떤 의미가 있나?
Published: 22 Apr. 2025, 07:15
South Korea and Syria just established diplomatic relations. Why does it matter?
한국, 시리아와 외교 관계 수립… 어떤 의미가 있나?
Thursday, April 17, 2025
South Korea’s effort to forge diplomatic ties with the last UN member state with which it had no relations was seemingly ripped from the climax of a Tom Clancy novel.
forge diplomatic ties: 외교 관계를 맺는다
한국이 외교 관계를 맺지 않은 마지막 유엔 회원국인 시리아와 공식 관계를 수립하는 과정은 마치 톰 클랜시 소설의 클라이막스 장면을 연상케 했다.
With Syria still teetering between war and fragile recovery, South Korea's Foreign Ministry Cho Tae-yul slipped into Damascus on April 10 with a tightly secured delegation under a veil of total secrecy. His mission: to finalize diplomatic relations with one of the world's most politically sensitive countries — on Syria's own turf and terms. The mission lasted just five hours.
teeter: 불안정하게 서다, 오가는 가운데
veil of secrecy: 극비리에, 비밀인 상태, 비밀의 장막 속에서
mission: 임무, 작전
시리아가 내전과 재건을 오가는 가운데, 조태열 외교부 장관은 지난 4월10일 철저한 보안 속에 대표단을 이끌고 수도 다마스쿠스를 극비리에 전격 방문했다. 그의 임무는 세계에서 가장 정치적으로 민감한 국가 중 하나인 시리아와 시리아 영토에서 외교 관계를 공식화하는 것이었다. 이 작전은 단 5시간 만에 성공적으로 종료됐다.
Cho and his team landed quietly in Lebanon, where South Korea maintains an embassy, before embarking on a covert drive to Syria. The details were so tightly concealed that Korean media remained unaware until after Cho had crossed back over the border.
land: 입국하다
covert: 은밀히
조 장관과 대표단은 한국 대사관이 있는 레바논에 조용히 입국한 뒤, 은밀하게 육로를 통해 시리아로 이동했다. 과정은 극도의 보안 속에 진행돼, 장관이 국경을 다시 넘어 (레바논으로) 복귀한 뒤에야 한국 언론에 관련 사실이 알려졌다.
Cho signed a joint communiqué formally establishing diplomatic ties. He did not stay overnight, immediately returning to Lebanon once the agenda was completed. Upon arrival, Cho and his team were received under what the ministry described as “the highest level of protocol and security.” Syrian authorities tripled the usual security force assigned to diplomatic visits. Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani personally chauffeured Cho to his meeting with interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa — known as the highest symbolic gesture of honor in the Arab world.
joint communiqué: 공동성명
protocol: 의전
조 장관은 아스아드 알-샤이바니 시리아 외교장관과 외교 관계 수립에 관한 공동성명에 서명했다. 장관은 하룻밤도 머물지 않고, 의제가 마무리되자마자 레바논으로 즉시 돌아갔다. 외교부에 따르면 조 장관과 대표단은 "최고 수준의 경호와 의전”을 제공받았다고 한다. 시리아 당국은 외교 방문 시 통상 배치되는 경호 인력을 강화하고 최고 수준의 경비를 마련했다. 알-샤이바니 시리아 외교장관이 조 장관을 아흐메드 알샤라아 대통령과의 회담 장소까지 직접 차량으로 운전했으며, 아랍권에서는 직접 운전해 외국 방문객을 모시는 것을 ‘최고 예우’ 중 하나로 여긴다.
Experts say the move not only broadened South Korea’s diplomatic footprint by completing ties with all UN member states but also put symbolic pressure on North Korea, which long counted Syria as a fraternal ally. “It also opens a new chapter for bilateral cooperation with Syria, which had long remained distant due to its close ties with North Korea,” the Foreign Ministry added.
broaden: 넓히다, 넓어지다
fraternal ally: 형제 국가
pressure: 압박
이번 수교는 한국이 전 유엔 회원국과의 외교 관계를 완성함으로써 외교 지평을 넓혔을 뿐만 아니라, 오랜 기간 시리아를 형제 국가로 여겨온 북한에 상징적인 압박을 가하는 효과도 있다고 전문가들은 분석한다. 외교부는 “그동안 북한과의 밀착으로 관계가 단절됐던 시리아와의 양자 관계에 새로운 협력의 장이 열리게 됐다”고 밝혔다.
With Cho's whirlwind trip, Syria became the final UN member state — 191st in total — to establish diplomatic ties with South Korea. Syria becomes South Korea’s 194th diplomatic partner, including three non-UN states — Vatican City, the Cook Islands and Niue. For Syria, South Korea was also the first country to establish official relations with the country since the collapse of the Bashar al-Assad regime in December 2024.
collapse: 축출하다, 붕괴되다
조 장관과의 시리아 방문으로 한국은 191개 유엔 회원국 모두와 수교를 완결했다. 유엔 회원국이 아닌 바티칸, 니우에, 쿡 제도까지 포함하면 시리아는 한국의 194번째 수교국이 됐다. 이번 한국과의 수교는 시리아가 지난해 12월에 바샤르 알-아사드 독재 정권을 축출하고 새 정부가 출범한 후의 첫 수교라는 의미도 있다.
