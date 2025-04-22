 Korea's finance minister vows to 'return with results' ahead of '2+2' trade talks
Published: 22 Apr. 2025, 16:02 Updated: 22 Apr. 2025, 16:13
Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok walks through the departure hall of Incheon International Airport on Tuesday as he heads to Washington to attend the Korea-U.S. ″2+2″ trade meeting and the G20 Finance Ministers’ Meeting. At the airport, protesters hold placards opposing Finance Minister Choi's planned trade negotiations with the U.S., calling for the suspension of the upcoming talks. [YONHAP]

Minister of Economy and Finance Choi Sang-mok pledged to make the upcoming "2+2" trade talks with the United States a chance to "reinforce the Korea-U.S. alliance" as he departed for Washington on Tuesday.

 
The 2+2 meeting will be attended by the economic and trade chiefs of both nations.
 

“I will open the door to discussions that will renew the Korea-U.S. alliance and return with results,” Choi told reporters at Incheon International Airport before his departure.
 
His comments appear to reflect a commitment not only to solidifying the traditional alliance but also to broadening its scope to include economic and trade cooperation.
 
Choi is traveling to the United States to also take part in the G20 Finance Ministers’ Meeting in Washington.
 
On Thursday, Choi and Trade Minister Ahn Duk-geun are set to meet with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Jamieson Greer, the U.S. trade representative, for the bilateral trade consultations.
 
The meeting was arranged at the request of the U.S. side. Traditionally, finance ministers from Korea and the United States hold bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the G20 gathering to discuss foreign exchange and financial issues. However, this year’s expanded format — with both finance and trade chiefs involved — signals a broader agenda likely to encompass a range of trade and commerce matters.
 
The Finance Ministry said Tuesday that the agenda for the 2+2 dialogue is still being coordinated with U.S. counterparts and has not yet been finalized.
 
 
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.

BY JEONG JAE-HONG [[email protected]]
tags finance ministry choi sang-mok us tariff trade

