Mount Namsan outdoor forest garden to open in October
Published: 22 Apr. 2025, 17:25
A forest garden fusing both traditional and contemporary Korean aesthetics is set to open in Mount Namsan’s outdoor botanical garden in Yongsan District, central Seoul, in October. The Seoul Metropolitan Government said Tuesday that construction will begin in May.
The site for the garden spans 30,000 square meters (322,917 square feet), making it the country’s largest traditional-style forest garden.
While preserving the key characteristics of traditional Korean gardens, the space will be designed as a theme park-like area with hands-on programs that blend nature, people and culture in an urban setting. The garden will be divided into 14 sections under four central themes: “tradition and culture,” “nature and ecology,” “relaxation and retreat” and “open charm garden.”
"The layout will be designed to preserve the ecological value of the existing terrain and vegetation as much as possible while following the natural flow of the landscape,” the Seoul Metropolitan Government said in a press release. “Rest areas and scenic viewpoints will be arranged throughout the garden so visitors can fully immerse themselves in the four seasons of Korea.”
The section of “tradition and culture” will be comprised of three gardens — Yeongjiwon, Jidangwon and Mugunghwawon — highlighting Korea’s traditional lifestyle and values. Visitors will be able to reflect on Korean sensibilities while strolling through these areas. Jidangwon, for example, will be an ecological wetland that emphasizes “spatial emptiness and seasonal change.”
The “nature and ecology” section will feature five gardens — an azalea hill, maehwa (plum blossom) garden, moss garden, bamboo grove and pine forest — intended as spaces for rest and healing and encouraging a deeper communion with nature.
The “relaxation and retreat” area will offer spots for leisure and cultural activities, including a pine yard, ginkgo square and the Namsan Maru Observatory. The observatory, which will be connected to the Namsan Dulle Trail, is expected to become a popular viewpoint that captures both the dense forest and Seoul’s skyline.
The “open charm garden” will serve as the welcoming entry point to the forest garden, featuring a main entrance plaza and two side entrances. A barefoot walking trail will also be created to promote wellness.
All parts of the forest garden will be open to the public free of charge.
“We will transform the ecologically degraded Namsan botanical garden area into a healthy space for citizens,” said Lee Su-yeon, head of the city government’s Garden City bureau. “We will harmoniously integrate elements of tradition, ecology and healing so that Namsan becomes a signature garden in the heart of the city — a place anyone can visit and want to stay.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY LEE SOO-KI [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)