More in K-campus

KAIST to open Silicon Valley campus in partnership with IDIS

Top innovation showcased at Second Meeting of Latin American Researchers

Sookmyung gives Minerva students a taste of Korea in four-month exchange

University of Gyeongnam Namhae, Geochang campuses will continue to grant degrees post-Changwon merger

Company list for 2025 Global Talent Fair revealed, interview sign-up open until May 2