Sookmyung gives Minerva students a taste of Korea in four-month exchange
Published: 22 Apr. 2025, 12:05
- LEE TAE-HEE
Sookmyung Women's University wrapped up this year's Sookmyung-Minerva Exchange Program, inviting international students from Minerva University to experience Korea for four months.
A total of 174 students from Minerva University visited Sookmyung Women's University's campus to participate in the exchange program between January and April. Another 40 students from Sookmyung Women's University also participated.
The program is held every year, allowing Minerva University students to experience Korean campus life and learn through lectures about Korean culture, economy, history and Hallyu.
One of the lectures was from Suh Yong-gu, a professor at Sookmyung Women's University's Department of Business Administration, and taught students about Korea's economic growth from the 1960s and the rise of key companies. Joe Jin-hee, a professor at the university's School of Communication & Media, also offered a lecture about the development of K-pop.
The exchange program started in 2021, and this was the first time a professor from Minerva University was invited to give a lecture.
History Professor Florin-Stefan Morar was invited from Minerva University, giving a lecture about the historical and political relationship between Korea and neighboring countries.
"By engaging with Minerva University students, who come from diverse backgrounds and have various different perspectives, I came to realize how important it is to have a global perspective," said Lee Ji-yeon, a student at Sookmyung Women's University.
Students participating in the exchange program also ventured outside the campus, visiting historical sites such as the Seodaemun Prison History Hall, Deoksu Palace and Seoul Museum of History. With lectures also dealing with K-pop, they also visited the HIKR Ground, which allows visitors to experience K-pop music video sets and art exhibitions.
Minerva University students are matched with Sookmyung Women's University students, referred as buddies, getting help and closely mingling with each other during the program.
"I want to thank Sookmyung Women's University's buddy students who helped me understand Korean culture," said Muhammad Rayyan Afzal, a Pakistani student from Minerva University.
Sookmyung Women's University plans to continue with the exchange program with Minerva University in 2026 as well.
"As we celebrate the third year of the program, we are closely collaborating with each other and sharing the same goals," said Jeon Se-jae, head of the university's Office of International Affairs. "We plan to continue our creative partnership to foster global talent."
