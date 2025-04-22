Kim Jong-un feuding with close confidante? Workers' Party secretary not seen for two months
Published: 22 Apr. 2025, 15:10
One of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s closest aides, Workers' Party of Korea Organizational Secretary Jo Yong-won, has not been seen in public for nearly two months and is believed to be under disciplinary action for failing to address violations of party rules committed by senior officials.
The misconduct by senior officials reportedly took place in regions tied to Kim’s signature “20×10 Regional Development Policy.” Analysts say the move to punish a top figure may be aimed at tightening internal discipline and sustaining momentum for the policy.
“Jo is believed to be in a period of self-reflection, taking responsibility for misconduct by officials,” a South Korean government official said on Monday.
The National Intelligence Service (NIS) also stated that “Jo has not appeared in public recently, and we are monitoring related developments in consideration of possible changes to his status.”
Jo has not been seen in North Korean state media for more than 50 days, with his last reported appearance at a groundbreaking ceremony for an industrial complex and public service facility in Kaepung District on March 1.
“Jo has long served as one of Kim Jong-un’s closest aides,” a Ministry of Unification official told reporters on Monday. “The fact that he has not been seen in public for nearly two months is something that needs to be watched, unless it’s due to a personal health issue.”
Within the South Korean government and among experts, many believe Jo has not been formally dismissed, but rather subjected to a form of disciplinary action such as self-reflection or revolutionary reeducation.
In November 2015, Kim Jong-un similarly disciplined then-top official Choe Ryong-hae, placing him in revolutionary education for two months before reinstating him as the party secretary in charge of workers' organizations.
Jo was appointed deputy director in charge of inspections shortly after Kim came to power. From 2016, he accompanied nearly all of Kim’s public appearances, eventually becoming head of the Organization and Guidance Department at the fifth plenary session of the 8th Party Central Committee in June 2022. For this reason, experts had referred to him as “Kim Jong-un’s closest confidant.”
Even after rising to the core of power, Jo was known for his political savvy. When Kim visited flood-damaged rice paddies at Ogyeri and Wollang farms in Anbyon County in August 2023, Jo famously jumped barefoot into the rice fields when Kim expressed concern about crop conditions — an episode widely seen as symbolic of his skill in navigating political optics. His sudden disappearance from public view suggests that he may be implicated in a serious matter.
Experts have drawn attention to the expanded Workers’ Party Secretariat meeting convened by Kim in January.
At the meeting, more than 40 Party officials from Onchon County, Nampo City, were criticized for accepting alcohol and other hospitality, and officials from agricultural oversight bodies in Usi County, Chagang Province, were accused of infringing on public interests and property.
Kim even dissolved some of the implicated institutions in a severe disciplinary move. Observers speculate that Jo, who oversees party organization and discipline, may have been held responsible for lapses in supervision.
“Back in 2015, when Choe Ryong-hae was on the rise, he faced checks from rivals like Hwang Pyong-so of the military and Kim Won-hong of the State Security Department,” said Oh Gyeong-Seob, senior research fellow at the Korea Institute for National Unification (KINU). “Combined with scandals involving the officials under his jurisdiction, it's likely that Jo became the target of a disciplinary action meant to set an example.”
Of particular note is that the regions where the violations occurred are among the 20 counties selected for the construction of factories under the 20×10 Regional Development Policy. At the time, Kim created an ad hoc Central Promotion Committee to oversee the initiative with Jo as chairman.
Given that North Korea’s state media continues to heavily promote the 20×10 policy while actual results remain minimal and misconduct has surfaced, analysts believe Kim may have employed the disciplinary action as a shock tactic to regain control.
“This is a classic example of Kim Jong-un’s delegated rule,” Oh explained. “He delegates authority to responsible officials and holds them accountable for the outcomes. With the 9th Party Congress approaching next year, Kim likely saw the need for a strong corrective measure to distinguish himself from his predecessors.”
A Unification Ministry official noted on March 27 that many of the factories built under the 20×10 initiative were not operating normally.
“Satellite imagery has detected signs of activity at a number of factories, but it appears they have yet to enter full operation,” the official said, citing thermal imaging and daytime video analysis of vehicle and personnel movement around the factory sites.
