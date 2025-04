Presidential front-runner Lee's election violation case referred to full bench

The Supreme Court on Tuesday referred the public election law violation case involving former Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung to the full bench.Cases are referred to the full bench when a consensus cannot be reached in a smaller panel of justices, or when there is a need to reinterpret or change existing Supreme Court precedents or when a case is deemed inappropriate to be handled by a smaller panel of four justices.As a result, the final ruling will be made by the full bench, which includes Chief Justice Jo Hee-de and 12 of the 13 Supreme Court justices — excluding the head of the National Court Administration, who does not take part in adjudication.Justice Rho Tae-ak, who concurrently serves as the head of the National Election Commission, has filed to recuse himself from the case following its referral to the full bench.BY HYEON YE-SEUL [ [email protected]