 Presidential front-runner Lee's election violation case referred to full bench
Published: 22 Apr. 2025, 13:28 Updated: 22 Apr. 2025, 16:38
Former Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung waves to supporters in front of Seoul Central District Court in Seocho District, western Seoul on April 22. [NEWS1]

The Supreme Court on Tuesday referred the public election law violation case involving former Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung to the full bench.
 
Cases are referred to the full bench when a consensus cannot be reached in a smaller panel of justices, or when there is a need to reinterpret or change existing Supreme Court precedents or when a case is deemed inappropriate to be handled by a smaller panel of four justices.
 

As a result, the final ruling will be made by the full bench, which includes Chief Justice Jo Hee-de and 12 of the 13 Supreme Court justices — excluding the head of the National Court Administration, who does not take part in adjudication.
 
Justice Rho Tae-ak, who concurrently serves as the head of the National Election Commission, has filed to recuse himself from the case following its referral to the full bench.
 
 
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.

BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
