Bugged by summer pests? Seoul says seasonal insects are more helpful than harmful.

Published: 22 Apr. 2025, 09:37
Although not pleasing to have around, seasonal insects such as the Oriental mayfly and the red-backed hairy fly, known colloquially as "tinkerbells" and "lovebugs," are actually beneficial to the ecosystem.
The Seoul Metropolitan Government said Tuesday it will create a video to educate citizens on how to appropriately respond to such seasonal insects.
Though these insects draw a spike in public complaints each summer, they are classified as beneficial to the ecosystem. The city plans to emphasize environmentally friendly management methods.
The campaign will be launched under the slogan “pause the pesticides and protect nature,” with videos explaining the insects’ ecology and recommended response measures, according to city officials on Tuesday.
The video will be released through public platforms such as subway stations beginning in early May to coincide with the Oriental mayfly’s appearance, and in early June for the red-backed hairy fly. It will include information on their ecological characteristics, causes of urban outbreaks and how residents should respond.
These insects have seen explosive population growth in recent years, significantly inconveniencing citizens. In particular, complaints about the red-backed hairy fly jumped from 4,418 cases in 2022 to 5,600 in 2023 and to 9,296 in 2024. These flies stick to cars, obstructing drivers’ views and their carcasses are reported to contribute to vehicle corrosion.
In February, Seoul established an “Integrated Management Plan for Seasonal Nuisance Insects.” A month later, the Seoul City Council passed an ordinance on the management and control of mass-occurring insects.
However, environmental groups and experts have expressed concern that indiscriminate control measures against these beneficial insects could disrupt ecological balance and trigger mass outbreaks of other species. The same ordinance had previously been tabled for that reason last year.
In response, Seoul plans to avoid using chemical pesticides, instead controlling populations through physical and environmentally friendly methods such as water spraying and soil overturning. District offices have been advised to implement measures like using insect traps and water sprays in residential and commercial areas.
Through this video campaign, the city hopes to raise awareness that these insects are not pests, but part of the ecosystem, and will also offer practical behavioral guidelines. These include dimming lights, placing adhesive pads near light sources, checking door gaps and screens and wearing dark-colored clothing when outdoors.
Experts estimate these insects will remain active until mid-July. Depending on the scale of outbreaks, the city may adjust the timing of the campaign accordingly.
“Citizens may feel discomfort due to the summer swarms of these insects, but we want to raise awareness that they are beneficial to the ecosystem,” said a Seoul city official. “The video aims to inform the public about the insects’ characteristics and how to respond, reflecting the concerns of environmental groups.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
