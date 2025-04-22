 Direct flights between Jeju, Kaohsiung resume as Taiwanese flock to island
Direct flights between Jeju, Kaohsiung resume as Taiwanese flock to island

Published: 22 Apr. 2025, 18:22
A group of Taiwanese tourists in Jeju [JEJU TOURISM ORGANIZATION ]

Direct flights between Jeju and Kaohsiung, a southern port city in Taiwan, resumed Tuesday for the first time in five years, marking a reopening of air travel routes that were suspended during the Covid-19 pandemic.
 
Budget airline T’way Air launched the route with round-trip service four times a week — on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays — according to the Jeju Tourism Organization (JTO) on Tuesday.
 

Jeju Air last operated this route in October 2019 on a twice-a-week schedule, before halting it during the pandemic.
 
The route’s revival reflects renewed interest in Jeju among Taiwanese tourists.
 
"There has been steady interest in travel to Jeju thanks to the popularity of dramas set on the island, such as 'Welcome to Samdal-ri' [2023] and 'Our Blues,' [2022] which were available on streaming platforms," a JTO official said. "With 'When Life Gives You Tangerines' also gaining popularity in Taiwan in the first half of this year, we expect even more momentum in travel to Jeju.”
 
A total of 19,217 Taiwanese tourists visited Jeju in the first two months of 2025, according to data from the JTO, a 50.7 percent increase from 12,754 during the same period in 2024.
 
Last year also saw a record-breaking 159,485 visitors from Taiwan, surpassing the previous high of 87,981 in 2019.
 
Chinese and Japanese tourists accounted for the largest share of international visitors to Jeju until 2022.
 
But in 2023, Taiwan rose to second place, following China. Last year, Jeju received 1.38 million tourists from China, 159,485 from Taiwan and 78,734 from Japan.
 
A group of Taiwanese tourists in Jeju [JEJU TOURISM ORGANIZATION]

Expanded air and sea routes between Jeju and Taiwan have contributed to the island’s rising popularity among Taiwanese travelers.
 
Direct flights between Jeju and Taipei are now available daily on top of the resumed Kaohsiung route.
 
Tigerair Taiwan offered that route in November 2022, with T’way Air also providing it the following month. Eastar Jet joined in January 2024.
 
Cruise tourism has also rebounded. Cruises from Taiwan resumed in July 2023 after a four-year suspension due to the pandemic, with ships visiting Jeju seven times last year, arriving at places including Gangjeong Port in Seogwipo.
 
Taiwanese corporate travel is also boosting tourism numbers.
 
Over 2,100 employees from Taiwan’s largest restaurant conglomerate, the Wowprime Group, are visiting Jeju as part of an incentive travel program running through Dec. 5.
 
The group will visit the island in 23 separate delegations to explore sites like Udo and the Olle Trails and sample local cuisine, including Jeju’s signature black pork.
 
“Ahead of the resumption of direct flights, we organized a familiarization tour earlier this year in Jeju for travel industry professionals from Kaohsiung.” Kang Young-hwan, head of tourism marketing at the JTO, said. “We’re working to expand the number of Taiwanese visitors by developing new content for independent travelers and coordinating efforts to attract more charter cruises in collaboration with tourism operators in Taiwan.”
 
 
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.

BY CHOI CHOONG-IL [[email protected]]
