Families of abductees plan anti-Pyongyang leaflet launch Wednesday
Published: 22 Apr. 2025, 14:49 Updated: 22 Apr. 2025, 16:39
Tensions are rising again near the inter-Korean border as families of South Korean abductees in the North announced plans on Tuesday to launch anti-Pyongyang leaflets the next day.
In Paju, Gyeonggi, a potential clash is anticipated as the group pushes ahead with its campaign amid efforts by local residents and authorities to block it. In nearby Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi, signs of covert leaflet launches have also sparked protests from residents.
Choi Seong-ryong, head of the families of the abductees group, said that the organization plans to hold an event to send news of the abducted families at 11 a.m. on Tuesday behind the fence at Peace Land in Imjingak, Munsan-eup in Paju.
Choi said the group could no longer rely solely on public appeals to the government and citizens and had decided to act independently to urge North Korea to confirm the status of their kidnapped relatives.
The organization plans to attach bundles of vinyl newsletters — each weighing under 2 kilograms (4.4 pounds) and featuring photos and profiles of six abductees — to 10 helium balloons and send them northward. Preparations for the event were slated to begin at 5 p.m. Tuesday, with tents set up at the site.
“In addition to the leaflet launch, we will hold a memorial service for abductees, prisoners of war and separated families, as well as a discussion session for abductee families,” Choi said. “As soon as the southerly winds pick up, we’ll launch the balloons.”
In response, residents of the civilian control zone (CCZ) in Paju said they would mobilize around 20 tractors to block the launch. The Gyeonggi Special Judicial Police, Paju City officials and civic groups are also planning to intervene, raising fears of a physical confrontation.
The families of the abductees group attempted a similar leaflet campaign at the same location on Oct. 31 last year, but were thwarted by opposition from CCZ residents, civic groups and city and provincial government officials.
Lee Wan-bae, the leader of Tongil-chon village in Paju, said residents from Tongil-chon, Haemaru Village, and Daeseong-dong would begin mobilizing tractors from 9:30 a.m. Tuesday to block access to Imjingak via the Unification Bridge.
“Due to loudspeaker broadcasts from the North, residents are already suffering from severe noise pollution,” Lee said. “Launching more leaflets will only worsen the situation.”
A local civic group also plans to hold a protest against the leaflet launch in front of the Abductees Memorial Hall at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
Gyeonggi’s special judicial police said they would deploy around 100 officers to the site to prevent the balloons from taking flight. Authorities plan to confiscate all related materials on the spot without a warrant if a launch is attempted, citing the Framework Act on the Management of Disasters and Safety and the Criminal Procedure Act.
The Gyeonggi Bukbu Provincial Police Agency said around 500 officers — including riot control, traffic, intelligence units and local Paju police — would be dispatched to maintain order at the multiple protest sites.
Paju Mayor Kim Kyung-il said the leaflet campaign posed a serious threat to the safety and lives of the city's residents.
“The act of launching anti-North Korea leaflets could provoke various forms of retaliation from the North,” Kim said. “We will mobilize all administrative resources and coordinate closely with Gyeonggi and the police to prevent the campaign from taking place.”
In Yeoncheon, signs of a secret leaflet launch have recently emerged, sparking further backlash from residents. According to police, between April 11 and 12, more than 10 balloons were seen drifting northward from the CCZ in Yeoncheon County.
Authorities suspect the balloons were launched from the area around dusk. However, the specific individuals or groups responsible have yet to be identified.
“There have been no formal reports filed, so we are not conducting a formal investigation,” a police official said. “But with the seasonal increase in southerly winds during spring, the likelihood of renewed leaflet activity is rising, and we are monitoring the situation closely.”
Lee Seok-woo, head of a civic group based in Yeoncheon, condemned the leaflet launches.
“Launching anti-North Korea leaflets in Yeoncheon, where we previously experienced machine-gun fire from the North in response to such actions, is tantamount to provoking war,” Lee said. “Given Yeoncheon’s status as a highly sensitive military zone, this is nothing short of a seditious act.”
In October 2014, North Korea opened fire with antiaircraft guns at leaflets launched from Yeoncheon by a North Korean defector group. The South Korean military returned fire, and nearby residents were forced to evacuate, leading to a tense military standoff between the two Koreas.
Seoul's Ministry of Unification has also adjusted its position. On Dec. 12 last year, the ministry called for “prudence” from civic groups in light of the volatile security environment and the need to prioritize public safety.
Previously, the ministry had maintained that the leaflet campaigns were protected under the constitutional right to freedom of expression, even amid escalating tensions triggered by North Korea’s retaliatory launches of balloons filled with trash.
