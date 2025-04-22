 Kim Soo-hyun fans appoint lawyer to protect actor from 'insults, false rumors'
Published: 22 Apr. 2025, 16:19
Fans of actor Kim Soo-hyun have jointly appointed attorney Yang Tae-young of Lawfirm Siwoo to protect the actor from malicious comments and online rumormongers, the fan coalition said Tuesday.
 
"We, fans of Kim Soo-hyun from in and outside of Korea, have agreed that we cannot ignore the continuous derogatory insults, false rumors, defamation and personal attacks aimed at actor Kim Soo-hyun and hereby appoint Yang Tae-young as our legal attorney," the coalition said in an online statement on Tuesday.
 

The fans came together from Ukaris, the name of a Kim Soo-hyun fan club established through portal website Daum with 29,500 members, and a subsection of online forum DC Inside.
 
"We will take active and firm legal measures against malicious posts and comments aimed at Kim Soo-hyun, as well as news articles that are based on false stories or are intentionally twisted," the fans said.
 
"Kim Soo-hyun has been continuing his work for years, doing his job," the fans continued. "We believe it is our rightful duty as fans to protect the reputation of the actor. This is a move to protect the rights of actor Kim Soo-hyun and also a healthy fan culture. We will take firm measures against any malicious attempts to halt our efforts."
 
Actor Kim has been under fire since the family of late actor Kim Sae-ron began arguing, through far-right political YouTube channel Hoverlab, that he dated Kim Sae-ron while she was a minor. The YouTube channel has disclosed multiple photos and videos that it says prove "Kim Soo-hyun's relationship with Kim Sae-ron."
 
Kim Soo-hyun's agency Goldmedalist has pressed charges against Kim Se-ui, the operator of Hoverlab, for defamation and cyberstalking.
 
Kim Soo-hyun also held a press conference last month and explained that although he did date Kim Sae-ron, it was only after she had become a legal adult.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
