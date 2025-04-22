Korea to launch welcome week for foreign tourists during peak travel season

Korea will host a series of welcoming events for international tourists beginning this week, the Culture Ministry said Monday.The 2025 Korea Welcome Week will run from April 25 to May 16, coinciding with major holiday periods, such as Japan's Golden Week and China's Labor Day, and the senior officials' meeting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit on Korea's resort island of Jeju — all peak times for foreign arrivals.The Welcome Week event is aimed at enhancing travel convenience and providing a positive experience for visitors, according to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Visit Korea Committee.Welcome booths will be set up in stages at Incheon, Gimpo and Jeju international airports, as well as the Busan Port International Passenger Terminal. The booths will feature displays of traditional Korean crafts and be staffed with multilingual guides offering travel information and assistance.A digital tourism guide map, created using Naver's multilingual map platform, will be made available at the booths and on the official Visit Korea website. The map includes locations for craft experiences, tourist sites by region, currency exchange offices, shopping centers and convenience facilities.In partnership with 26 companies under the "K-Tourism partnership program," the committee will offer discounts, vouchers and souvenirs to foreign tourists who visit the welcome booths.The Visit Korea Committee has hosted similar welcome events during peak tourist seasons since 2023. A second round of welcoming activities is planned for the fall, to coincide with the APEC Summit in Gyeongju from October to November.Yonhap