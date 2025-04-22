Lee Jae-myung requests increased police protection over safety threats
Published: 22 Apr. 2025, 13:37 Updated: 22 Apr. 2025, 16:40
Lee Jae-myung, a presidential primary candidate for the liberal Democratic Party (DP), has requested enhanced police protection due to rising threats against his safety.
The National Police Agency received the formal request last week from Lee’s campaign, according to police sources on Monday. The move comes amid concerns that Lee’s safety may be at greater risk due to recent threats.
“The request reflects growing concerns over candidate Lee’s safety,” a police official said. “Discussions on specific measures have not yet been finalized.”
The police recently completed the selection of dedicated security personnel for the candidates running in the 21st presidential election. After completing a group training program at the Police HRD Institute, the officers will be deployed as soon as each party confirms its official candidate.
Police have already been providing protection for Lee since March 18, following an earlier request from the DP. The party claimed it had received intelligence suggesting that former members of the elite 707 Special Mission Battalion, formerly part of a North Korea infiltration unit (HID), were plotting to smuggle Russian-made pistols to assassinate Lee.
