 Lee Jae-myung requests increased police protection over safety threats
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Lee Jae-myung requests increased police protection over safety threats

Published: 22 Apr. 2025, 13:37 Updated: 22 Apr. 2025, 16:40
Lee Jae-myung, a presidential primary candidate for the liberal Democratic Party, walks with a security detail at Yeouido, western Seoul, on March 17. [YONHAP]

Lee Jae-myung, a presidential primary candidate for the liberal Democratic Party, walks with a security detail at Yeouido, western Seoul, on March 17. [YONHAP]

 
Lee Jae-myung, a presidential primary candidate for the liberal Democratic Party (DP), has requested enhanced police protection due to rising threats against his safety.
 
The National Police Agency received the formal request last week from Lee’s campaign, according to police sources on Monday. The move comes amid concerns that Lee’s safety may be at greater risk due to recent threats.
 

Related Article

“The request reflects growing concerns over candidate Lee’s safety,” a police official said. “Discussions on specific measures have not yet been finalized.”
 
The police recently completed the selection of dedicated security personnel for the candidates running in the 21st presidential election. After completing a group training program at the Police HRD Institute, the officers will be deployed as soon as each party confirms its official candidate.  
 
Police have already been providing protection for Lee since March 18, following an earlier request from the DP. The party claimed it had received intelligence suggesting that former members of the elite 707 Special Mission Battalion, formerly part of a North Korea infiltration unit (HID), were plotting to smuggle Russian-made pistols to assassinate Lee. 
 
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.  
 

BY BAE JAE-SUNG [[email protected]]
tags Lee Jae-myung Democratic Party

More in Social Affairs

Kim Soo-hyun fans appoint lawyer to protect actor from 'insults, false rumors'

Good Samaritan who put out fire asked to pay for extinguisher

Man rams car into police substation over past involuntary psych ward admittance

Gyeonggi drift: Illegal street racers booked for reckless driving, dangerous conduct

Families of abductees plan anti-Pyongyang leaflet launch Wednesday

Related Stories

DP chief fails to appear as witness in Daejang-dong developers' trial

Nervous DP member claims 'invisible hand' meddled in Constitutional Court ruling

DP chief Lee Jae-myung calls to end politics driven by hate

Populism gone mad

Court rejects live broadcast of DP leader's upcoming sentencing trial
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)