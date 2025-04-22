Man detained for posting online threat against DP front-runner Lee Jae-myung
Published: 22 Apr. 2025, 13:38 Updated: 22 Apr. 2025, 13:45
A man in his 30s was detained by police for allegedly posting an online threat against Lee Jae-myung, a presidential primary candidate from the Democratic Party (DP), on social media.
The suspect is accused of posting a message on Facebook around 11 p.m. on Sunday from his home in Bupyeong District in Incheon, stating he was “recruiting an assassination squad for Lee Jae-myung,” according to the Samsan Police Precinct in Incheon on Tuesday.
Police tracked the suspect using his IP address and brought him in for questioning on Monday. He was apprehended at his residence and voluntarily accompanied officers to the station.
During the investigation, the suspect said he “posted it as a joke.”
Under Korean law, intimidation charges are considered crimes that can only be prosecuted if the victim expresses a desire for punishment.
“If the victim does not wish to press charges, the suspect cannot be punished," a police official said. "The suspect has been released, and we are confirming with the DP whether they intend to pursue charges. Based on that, we will decide whether to forward the case to prosecutors.”
