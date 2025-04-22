Man rams car into police substation over past involuntary psych ward admittance

Good Samaritan who put out fire asked to pay for extinguisher

Kim Soo-hyun fans appoint lawyer to protect actor from 'insults, false rumors'

Related Stories

One dead, five injured after car plows into burger joint in Seoul

One hospitalized for cardiac arrest after 13-vehicle pileup in northern Seoul

One dead, several injured in 14-vehicle pileup on highway in Gyeonggi

Cable car accident in southern Italy kills at least 4 people

Pileup on highway in Gangwon leaves dozens injured