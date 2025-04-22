 Man rams car into police substation over past involuntary psych ward admittance
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Man rams car into police substation over past involuntary psych ward admittance

Published: 22 Apr. 2025, 15:39
Police logo is seen at a precinct in Seoul [NEWS1]

Police logo is seen at a precinct in Seoul [NEWS1]

 
A man in his 60s was arrested after ramming his car into a police substation over the police forcibly admitting him to a psychiatric hospital in the past.
 
The Yeoncheon Police Precinct in Gyeonggi said Tuesday that the man is under investigation on charges of damaging public property and driving under the influence.
 

Related Article

The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. on Monday, when the man drove his vehicle into the Jeongok Police substation in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi.
 
The vehicle crashed into a support pillar at the building's main entrance and came to a stop. Several officers were near the entrance at the time but managed to avoid injury. The suspect was heavily intoxicated at the time of the incident.
 
"In the past, I was forcibly committed to a psychiatric hospital by the police," said the driver during the ensuing investigation, according to the police. "While I was drinking, I suddenly remembered the unfairness of it all and I committed the crime in a fit of anger."
 
The man is believed to live alone and to have been subsisting on welfare benefits designated for vulnerable individuals.
 
Police have seized the vehicle and are coordinating with prosecutors to determine how to proceed with the case.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.

BY JEONG JAE-HONG [[email protected]]
tags Car Crash Police

More in Social Affairs

Kim Soo-hyun fans appoint lawyer to protect actor from 'insults, false rumors'

Good Samaritan who put out fire asked to pay for extinguisher

Man rams car into police substation over past involuntary psych ward admittance

Gyeonggi drift: Illegal street racers booked for reckless driving, dangerous conduct

Families of abductees plan anti-Pyongyang leaflet launch Wednesday

Related Stories

One dead, five injured after car plows into burger joint in Seoul

One hospitalized for cardiac arrest after 13-vehicle pileup in northern Seoul

One dead, several injured in 14-vehicle pileup on highway in Gyeonggi

Cable car accident in southern Italy kills at least 4 people

Pileup on highway in Gangwon leaves dozens injured
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)