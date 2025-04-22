Police begin on-site probe into suspected arson at Seoul apartment

Police on Tuesday launched an on-site probe into the cause of a fire at an apartment building in Seoul that left a 61-year-old suspected arsonist dead and six others injured, officials said.The Seoul Gwanak Police Station said it conducted a joint inspection with the fire service and other relevant agencies to determine the exact cause of the incident.The fire occurred on the fourth floor of the 21-story apartment building in Bongcheon-dong early Monday.The 61-year-old man was found dead in the hallway of the same building.Police plan to request an autopsy of the suspected arsonist to determine the cause of death.Media reports have said the man started the fire on purpose due to noise complaint issues in the apartment where he resided, and are looking into the exact motives.Yonhap