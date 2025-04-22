 Police begin on-site probe into suspected arson at Seoul apartment
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Police begin on-site probe into suspected arson at Seoul apartment

Published: 22 Apr. 2025, 21:05
The National Forensic Service conducts an on-site inspection to determine the cause of a fire at an apartment building in Seoul's Gwanak district, on April 21. [YONHAP]

The National Forensic Service conducts an on-site inspection to determine the cause of a fire at an apartment building in Seoul's Gwanak district, on April 21. [YONHAP]

 
Police on Tuesday launched an on-site probe into the cause of a fire at an apartment building in Seoul that left a 61-year-old suspected arsonist dead and six others injured, officials said.
 
The Seoul Gwanak Police Station said it conducted a joint inspection with the fire service and other relevant agencies to determine the exact cause of the incident.
 

Related Article

The fire occurred on the fourth floor of the 21-story apartment building in Bongcheon-dong early Monday.
 
The 61-year-old man was found dead in the hallway of the same building.
 
Police plan to request an autopsy of the suspected arsonist to determine the cause of death.
 
Media reports have said the man started the fire on purpose due to noise complaint issues in the apartment where he resided, and are looking into the exact motives.

Yonhap
tags Police Fire

More in Social Affairs

Police begin on-site probe into suspected arson at Seoul apartment

Police likely to investigate teacher who told class that childless women should go to jail

Six cars damaged after wall collapses in parking lot

Pope Francis' passing hits Korea's marginalized communities hard

Direct flights between Jeju, Kaohsiung resume as Taiwanese flock to island

Related Stories

Police file arrest warrants for four suspects in fatal hotel blaze in Bucheon

Joint inspection

Fire in Gunpo kills four but finds an on-the-spot hero

Attacker sets fire to British student's face in Seoul university dormitory

Five dead, over 30 trapped in hospital which caught fire in Icheon

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)