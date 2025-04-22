Pope Francis's passing hits Korea's marginalized communities hard
Published: 22 Apr. 2025, 18:43
Kim Young-oh, a 58-year-old father who lost his daughter in the 2014 Sewol ferry tragedy, could not hide his sorrow during a phone call with the JoongAng Ilbo, an affiliate of Korea JoongAng Daily, on Sunday — the day news broke of Pope Francis’ passing.
Kim said he would never forget Aug. 16, 2014, during the pope’s visit to Korea. On that day, Kim was in the midst of a hunger strike that had stretched to its 34th day, demanding legislation for a special law to investigate the tragedy. He stood alone while other bereaved family members sat, holding a sign reading that he had been on a hunger strike for 34 days.
As the pope’s motorcade approached Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul, Pope Francis noticed Kim’s sign. The pontiff stepped out of his vehicle. Although Korean security guards attempted to block access, Vatican guards cleared the path. Not a Catholic himself, Kim hesitated before placing his forehead on the pope’s hand and handing him a letter, asking him to pray so that “a tragedy like this never happens again.”
The pope wore an upside-down yellow ribbon over his heart — a symbol of remembrance for the victims. “When I straightened the ribbon for him, he smiled so kindly. That image is still vivid in my mind,” Kim said.
During the Mass and beatification ceremony that followed, Pope Francis kept the yellow ribbon on his chest. Despite suggestions that he remove it to maintain political neutrality, he firmly refused, saying there is no neutrality "in the face of human suffering.”
“I hope the next pope also stands with the weak, not with any particular side,” Kim said.
The April 16 Sewol families committee also released a statement on Monday, saying, “The pope’s prayers and love gave us hope that we are not forgotten. We pray that he may rest in eternal peace.”
LGBTQ Catholics joined the outpouring of grief over the pope’s passing. Pope Francis was known for embracing marginalized communities and once said that LGBTQ individuals are also “children of God.”
In a January 2023 interview with The Associated Press, the pope reaffirmed the Church’s teaching that homosexual acts are considered a “sin, as is any sexual act outside of marriage," but emphasized that homosexuality itself is not a crime. He also said the Church must work to abolish anti-LGBTQ laws. In December of the same year, he authorized blessings for same-sex couples by Catholic priests.
Arcus, a group that supports LGBTQ Catholics, held a memorial during its regular Mass on Sunday afternoon. Father Kim Young-geun, who led the service, prayed, “We remember Pope Francis, a servant of the Lord who has left this world, as well as those who died in the wildfires and the victims of the Sewol ferry disaster.”
“I cried when I heard the news on my way to Mass," said Soso, a 34-year-old LGBTQ Catholic activist. "The pope upheld traditional teachings but still created space for us in the Church.”
“The pope chose a path of love and blessing rather than condemnation and hate," said another LGBTQ individual, surnamed Han. "The fragrance of Christ in his life and teachings will remain with us for a long time.”
Lee Jeon-su, head of Arcus, expressed concern that some may try to undo the pope’s achievements, saying, “There are those who were uncomfortable with his approach.”
The Archdiocese of Seoul opened a memorial altar in the underground chapel of Myeongdong Cathedral, accepting mourners from 3 p.m. on Monday.
Over 150 people gathered before the official start time, forming a long line. One older woman, her head covered with a veil, prayed before a statue of Jesus despite a drizzle.
“I feel especially saddened because the pope had a special love for the marginalized — women, people with disabilities and others,” said 48-year-old Yoon Seong-nim from Geumcheon District in southern Seoul.
“It feels like we’ve lost one wing with the passing of someone who embodied the message of poverty and humility," said a 70-year-old volunteer surnamed Jung at Myeongdong Cathedral. "But I believe his message is still alive today.”
Pope Francis' funeral has been set for Saturday at 10 a.m., Italy local time, celebrated by the dean of the College of Cardinals.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY LEE YOUNG-KEUN, LEE AH-MI, JUN YUL [[email protected]]
