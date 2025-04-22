Six cars damaged after wall collapses in parking lot
Published: 22 Apr. 2025, 19:11
There were no injuries, as no pedestrians or moving vehicles were in the vicinity at the time of the incident.
Authorities believe the collapse occurred after heavy rainfall caused soil to erode through a stormwater drainage system, weakening the already unstable ground.
Police and Namyangju city officials cordoned off the area and began restoration work immediately after the incident was reported.
Namyangju has also launched an emergency safety inspection to determine whether the collapse could affect the apartment building adjacent to the parking lot.
Until the structure is deemed safe, residents are barred from entering the building. The city has set up a temporary shelter at the nearby Hwado Sports and Culture Center.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
