 Widespread rain, low visibility sweep across Korea
Published: 22 Apr. 2025, 08:45
Pedestrians walk by Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul with umbrellas as rain poured down in Korea on April 19. [YONHAP]

On Earth Day Tuesday, most of Korea was showered in rain and the skies were cloudy across the country.
 
Downpours started on Jeju Island from late Monday night, and also began in the Seoul metropolitan area, South Chungcheong, Jeolla and South Gyeongsang regions from early Tuesday morning. The rain will expand to most areas by midmorning and stop mostly by nightfall, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA). 
 

The expected precipitation is 10 to 55 millimeters (0.39 to 2.17 inches) in the Seoul, Incheon and greater Gyeonggi area, five millimeters in the coastal regions near the Yellow Sea, 10 to 50 millimeters in Gangwon, 10 to 40 millimeters in Daejeon, Sejong, the Chungcheong area, Daegu and North Gyeongsang, 20 to 60 millimeters in Gwangju, South Jeolla, Busan, Ulsan and the northern part of Jeju and 30 to 80 millimeters in the rest of Jeju.  
 
The lowest morning temperature is forecast to be 11 to 17 degrees Celsius (51 to 62 degrees Fahrenheit), and the highest daytime temperature is expected to be within the 16 to 21 degrees Celsius range.  
 
The concentration of fine dust will be at the “good” level nationwide due to smooth atmospheric diffusion and the influence of rain. 
 
Pedestrians walk by Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul with umbrellas on April 14. [NEWS1]

There will be fog with visibility of less than one kilometer (0.62 miles) in the western region until dawn.  
 
There will be sea fog in the Yellow Sea and southern coasts, and especially in island areas, there will be fog with visibility of less than 200 meters and drizzle.
 
In most parts of the country, there will be places where the wind blows strongly at an instantaneous wind speed of around 55 kilometers per hour. 
 
Pedestrians shield themselves from rain and heavy winds on a street in Seocho District, southern Seoul on April 13. [YONHAP]

BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
Widespread rain, low visibility sweep across Korea

