 Even I don't know what I’ll do
Published: 22 Apr. 2025, 20:03
To run or not to run? As of Tuesday, whether acting President and Prime Minister Han Duck-soo will run in the June 3 presidential election remains an open question. While Han has stayed silent, a “Han Duck-soo for president committee” was even formed Tuesday. In political circles, criticism, overtures and wariness abound, with interpretations running the gamut. One wonders: does Han himself truly know his own mind? [PARK YONG-SEOK]
