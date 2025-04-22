Kim Do-yeong set for comeback as he returns to practice
Published: 22 Apr. 2025, 12:11
Kim Do-yeong, the 2024 MVP in the KBO, was cleared to practice Monday, nearly a month after suffering a hamstring injury on the first day of the new season.
The Kia Tigers said Kim received a medical green light to return to practice. He will resume training Tuesday and play in a minor league game Wednesday, followed by live batting practice Thursday.
The Tigers didn't provide an exact timetable for Kim's return, only saying he will await his call-up after Thursday's practice.
Kim suffered his injury on Opening Day on March 22, when he pulled up lame after rounding first base on a single against the NC Dinos during the bottom of the third inning at Gwangju-Kia Champions Field in Gwangju. He made a big turn after the base hit and grabbed the back of his left thigh while returning to the bag.
He quickly called for a trainer and limped off the field moments later. He was later diagnosed with a grade 1 hamstring strain.
Kim resumed some baseball activities on April 3 but did not get medical clearance for game action last Monday as the Tigers had hoped.
Without Kim, the Tigers are off to an 11-12-0 (wins-losses-ties) start, good for sixth place in the 10-team league. They won the Korean Series title last year and are now trying to become the first team since the 2015-16 Doosan Bears to win back-to-back titles.
Kim enjoyed a historic 2024 season at age 20. He was the runaway winner of the regular-season MVP award after belting out 38 home runs and stealing 40 bases, becoming the youngest member of the 30-30 club in KBO history. He also set a single-season record with 143 runs scored.
He batted .347/.420/.647 and had 109 RBIs, and was the youngest player with a .300 batting average, 30 homers, 100 RBIs and 100 runs scored in the same season.
Yonhap
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)