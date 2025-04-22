Kim Do-yeong set for comeback as he returns to practice

Kim Do-yeong, the 2024 MVP in the KBO, was cleared to practice Monday, nearly a month after suffering a hamstring injury on the first day of the new season.The Kia Tigers said Kim received a medical green light to return to practice. He will resume training Tuesday and play in a minor league game Wednesday, followed by live batting practice Thursday.The Tigers didn't provide an exact timetable for Kim's return, only saying he will await his call-up after Thursday's practice.Kim suffered his injury on Opening Day on March 22, when he pulled up lame after rounding first base on a single against the NC Dinos during the bottom of the third inning at Gwangju-Kia Champions Field in Gwangju. He made a big turn after the base hit and grabbed the back of his left thigh while returning to the bag.He quickly called for a trainer and limped off the field moments later. He was later diagnosed with a grade 1 hamstring strain.Kim resumed some baseball activities on April 3 but did not get medical clearance for game action last Monday as the Tigers had hoped.Without Kim, the Tigers are off to an 11-12-0 (wins-losses-ties) start, good for sixth place in the 10-team league. They won the Korean Series title last year and are now trying to become the first team since the 2015-16 Doosan Bears to win back-to-back titles.Kim enjoyed a historic 2024 season at age 20. He was the runaway winner of the regular-season MVP award after belting out 38 home runs and stealing 40 bases, becoming the youngest member of the 30-30 club in KBO history. He also set a single-season record with 143 runs scored.He batted .347/.420/.647 and had 109 RBIs, and was the youngest player with a .300 batting average, 30 homers, 100 RBIs and 100 runs scored in the same season.Yonhap