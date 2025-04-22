San Francisco Giants' Lee Jung-hoo fails to hit for first time in 5 games

Kim Hye-seong hits fourth homer, steals two bases in doubleheader performance

Kim Do-yeong set for comeback as he returns to practice

Lee Jung-hoo powers Giants with triple, RBI in win over Brewers

Lightning-quick pitches no longer anomaly in fast and furious KBO

Related Stories

MRI shows no structural damage for Giants outfielder Lee Jung-hoo

Lee Jung-hoo hopes for healthy year as he returns to San Francisco

Giants outfielder Lee Jung-hoo nabs second three-hit game of the season in win over Cincinnati

Giants' Lee adds to MLB hit total after being held hitless in previous day