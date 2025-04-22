 Lee Jung-hoo powers Giants with triple, RBI in win over Brewers
Published: 22 Apr. 2025, 14:58
San Francisco Giants outfielder Lee Jung-hoo, center, reacts during an MLB game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Oracle Park in San Francisco on April 21. [AFP/YONHAP]

San Francisco Giants outfielder Lee Jung-hoo showcased another strong performance on Monday with a sharply hit triple and RBI, leading the Giants to a 5-2 win over the Milwaukee Brewers at Oracle Park in San Francisco. 
  
Batting third and playing center field, Lee went 1-for-4 in the first game of a four-game home series. His season batting average now stands at .329 (28-for-85), slightly down from .333, while his OPS rose from .982 to .983.
 

The triple was his second of the season and 15th extra-base hit overall, joining three home runs and 10 doubles. It also marked his first RBI and extra-base hit since April 17 against the Philadelphia Phillies.
  
Lee’s big moment came in the seventh inning with the Giants ahead 3-2. 
 
After a single by Mike Yastrzemski and a groundout by Willy Adames, Lee came to the plate with two outs and a runner on first.
 
Facing left-hander Jared Koenig, he turned on a 149.8 km/h (31 mph) sinker and sent it into the right-center gap. Adames scored from first, and Lee slid into third base standing for a run-scoring triple.
  
He pumped his fist after reaching third, as the ball left his bat at 164.5 km/h and traveled 101.5 meters (333 feet). Known for his effectiveness against left-handed pitchers, Lee raised his season average against lefties from .429 to .448 (13-for-29).
  
Earlier in the game, Lee had grounded out three times, including on pitches of 138.6 km/h and 147.9 km/h from Milwaukee starter Quinn Priester. 
 
But his triple gave the Giants a key insurance run, stretching their lead to 4-2. In the eighth, Patrick Bailey added another run with a sacrifice fly to seal the victory.
  
Reliever Hayden Birdsong threw three scoreless innings from the sixth through eighth to earn his first MLB win. 
 
The Giants improved to 15-8, maintaining third place in the National League West and closing the gap to one game behind the division-leading Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres, both 16-7.

BY SONG JI-HOON [[email protected]]
tags MLB Lee Jung-hoo San Francisco Giants

