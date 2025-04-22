집행유예 받았던 황의조, 소속 팀은 강등 위기
Published: 22 Apr. 2025, 07:05
Alanyaspor's Hwang Ui-jo faces prospect of relegation-release double whammy
집행유예 받았던 황의조, 소속 팀은 강등 위기
Thursday, April 17, 2025
Embattled Alanyaspor forward Hwang Ui-jo is in danger of seeing relegation before his contract expires with the Turkish club, as the team sits in 17th place on the 19-team Super Lig table as of Thursday with seven matches to go in the 2024-25 season.
embattled: 궁지에 몰린
relegation: 강등
table: 순위표
궁지에 몰린 알란야스포르 공격수 황의조가 계약 만료를 앞두고 팀이 강등 당하는 것을 목격할 위기에 놓였다. 알란야스포르는 2024~2025시즌 7경기가 남은 상황에서 목요일(4월 17일) 기준 쉬페르리그 19개 팀 순위표에서 17위를 차지하고 있다.
Alanyaspor picked up five straight losses in their past five fixtures, slipping into the relegation zone, where the bottom four teams face direct relegation to the second-tier Turkish League 1. Lig.
fixture: 경기
second-tier: 2부의
알란야스포르는 지난 5경기에서 5연패를 당했고 강등권으로 추락했다. 하위 4개 팀은 튀르키예 2부 리그인 TFF 1. 리그로 강등 당한다.
Alanyaspor’s struggle comes before Hwang's possible departure upon the end of his contract on June 30. The 32-year-old rejoined the Turkish team on a one-year deal last September after playing for the club in the second half of the 2023-24 season on loan.
rejoin: 재합류하다
on loan: 임대 신분으로
현재 고전 중인 알란야스포르는 황의조(32)와 6월 30일 계약 만료를 앞두고 있다. 황은 계약 만료 후 뒤 팀을 떠날 가능성이 있다. 그는 2023~2024시즌을 알라얀스포르에서 임대로 활약한 뒤 지난해 9월, 1년 계약을 맺고 팀에 재합류 했다.
Facing relegation would add more turbulence to Hwang’s recent years in Europe, during which he was embroiled in an investigation into allegations that he filmed sexual encounters with women without their consent.
turbulence: 격동, 소란, 난기류
embroil: 휘말리게 만들다
allegation: 혐의
consent: 동의, 합의
(팀의) 강등은 황의조의 최근 유럽 생활에 더 큰 난기류를 불러올 것이다. 그는 최근 몇 년간 여성의 동의 없이 성관계 동영상을 촬영했다는 혐의에 대한 조사를 받았다.
The incident stems from videos of Hwang’s sexual encounters with women shared by an unidentified Instagram user in 2023 who alleged that the footballer filmed the videos illegally.
incident: 사건
stem from: ~유래하다
allege: 혐의를 제기하다
사건은 2023년 신원 미상의 인스타그램 사용자가 황의조의 성관계 영상을 유포하고 그가 영상을 불법 촬영했다고 혐의를 제기하며 시작됐다.
Police found out in 2024 that the user was his sister-in-law, who received a three-year sentence later that year for leaking the videos and blackmailing him.
sister-in-law: 형수, 재수
leak: 누설하다
blackmail: 갈취하다, 협박하다
경찰은 2024년 인스타그램 사용자가 황의조의 형수라는 사실을 밝혀냈으며 그는 동영상을 유포하고 황의조를 협박한 죄로 징역 3년을 선고받았다.
Hwang, meanwhile, was handed a one-year suspended sentence for charges related to the scandal in February.
suspended sentence: 집행유예
charge: 혐의
scandal: 사건
한편, 황의조는 지난 2월 사건과 관련된 혐의로 집행유예 1년을 선고받았다.
Hwang also has 62 caps, but he has not been called up for the Korean national team since 2023 as the Korea Football Association suspended him from the squad and has yet to reverse its position.
cap: A매치 (성인 국가대표팀) 출전 횟수
reverse: 뒤바꾸다
A매치 62경기 출전 경험이 있는 황은 그러나 대한축구협회가 그의 국가대표팀 자격을 정지하고 현재까지 입장을 뒤바꾸지 않음에 따라 2023년 9월 이후 국가대표팀에 소집되지 않았다.
Ending his career in Turkey would see him retire after a transfer-filled career during which he shone in Korea and Japan, spent a short, successful stint in France and then saw a downhill run of form along with charges against him.
transfer-filled: 이적으로 가득 찬
stint: 기간
downhill: 내리막
튀르키예에서 선수 생활을 끝내게 되면 그는 이적으로 가득 찼던 커리어를 뒤로하고 은퇴하게 된다. 황의조는 한국과 일본에서 인상적인 활약을 펼쳤고 프랑스에서 짧고 성공적인 기간을 보냈지만, 이후 범죄 관련 혐의를 받으며 내리막길을 걸었다.
WRITTEN AND TRANSLATED BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
