Yoon Ina’s Rookie of the Year bid under pressure after slip in LA finish
Published: 22 Apr. 2025, 15:08
KLPGA star turned-LPGA rookie Yoon Ina’s bid for LPGA Tour Rookie of the Year is facing increasing pressure as strong performances from both Japanese and Swedish contenders reshape the early leaderboard.
Yoon tied for 16th at the JM Eagle LA Championship on Sunday in Los Angeles after finishing the third round in sole fourth place, but she made four birdies, one bogey and two double bogeys, finishing at 14-under-par overall.
The tournament served as a preview of the escalating Rookie of the Year race, with three rookies placing in the top 10. Though Yoon faded late, she had remained competitive through the third round.
Ingrid Lindblad of Sweden stood out with her maiden LPGA Tour victory, finishing at 21-under to top the leaderboard. The 25-year-old, who earned LPGA status this season after competing on the developmental Epson Tour last year, impressed with powerful drives and precise iron play that put pressure on the field.
Akie Iwai of Japan, 22, also made a strong impression, finishing runner-up at 20-under. Her sharp putting and consistent iron play kept her in contention until the final hole, where she missed a 2-meter par putt on the 18th that would have forced a playoff.
Rio Takeda of Japan leads the Rookie of the Year standings with 341 points as of Monday, thanks in part to an earlier victory this season.
Fellow Japanese contenders Miyu Yamashita at 230 points rank second and Iwai at 165 sit in third. Lindblad, boosted by her win in Los Angeles, rose to fourth with 162 points. Akie’s twin sister, Chisato Iwai, sits fifth with 102 points, while Saki Baba and Yoon are tied for sixth at 98 points each.
Rookie of the Year points are awarded based on tournament finishes, with 150 points for a win and 80 for a runner-up. Majors offer double the points.
The Chevron Championship, the first major of the 2025 season, tees off on Thursday. With 300 points on the line for the winner, the event could dramatically shift the rookie leaderboard.
The LPGA Tour features five majors throughout a single season.
