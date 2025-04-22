KHNP chief stresses Korea-U.S. nonproliferation cooperation as China, Russia ramp up nuclear exports

Pope Francis wants to be buried in simple tomb outside Vatican, will reveals

Person found on 'elevated surface' inside New York's Trump Tower arrested, police say

Death of Pope Francis sparks Catholic Church's search for next pope

Related Stories

Pope Francis has died, Vatican says in video statement

Pope Francis wants to be buried in simple tomb outside Vatican, will reveals

Pope Francis meets privately with King Charles and Queen Camilla during his Vatican convalescence

Pope Francis suffers new breathing crises, is back on noninvasive ventilation, Vatican says

Recovering Pope Francis visits Rome prison to keep annual Holy Week appointment