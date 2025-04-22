KHNP chief stresses Korea-U.S. nonproliferation cooperation as China, Russia ramp up nuclear exports

The head of Korea's state-run nuclear energy firm underscored the need Monday for Korea and the United States to work together to reinforce the global nonproliferation regime in the face of "aggressive" nuclear exports from China and Russia.Whang Joo-ho, president and CEO of the Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power (KHNP), made the remarks, voicing hope that "Team Nuclear Korus" can achieve the allies' common vision of "atoms for peace." Korus is short for Korea and the U.S."In regions like the Middle East, Southeast Asia and Africa, we are seeing aggressive nuclear exports from China and Russia. Indeed, I have concerns about whether these countries are making sufficient efforts to uphold the nonproliferation regime," Whang said at a forum hosted by the Washington-based Carnegie Endowment for International Peace."To address this, the global community must come together to strengthen nonproliferation and nuclear security," he added.In nonproliferation endeavors, Korea can play a key role as a "model" nonnuclear weapon state, Whang said, noting that no single country can tackle the issue alone in the face of major countries' "aggressive expansions.""Strong U.S.-Korea cooperation is, maybe, a key to reinforcing the nonproliferation and security regime," he said."If the U.S., a pioneer in the peaceful use of nuclear energy, and South Korea, a nonnuclear weapon state with technical expertise and a strong nonproliferation record, can join forces as Team Nuclear Korus, we can turn our shared vision of atoms for peace into reality."The KHNP CEO also said that the bilateral partnership can be a "practical" tool for expanding the nonproliferation regime for "new comer" countries and countering aggressive moves from other major players in the global nuclear market.Yonhap