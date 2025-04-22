 Korea considering sending condolence delegation to Holy See after death of Pope Francis
Published: 22 Apr. 2025, 14:09 Updated: 22 Apr. 2025, 16:37
Pope Francis, left, is flanked by Cardinal Kevin Farrell during a vigil at Campo San Juan Pablo II in Panama City on Jan. 26, 2019. [AP/YONHAP]

Korea is considering sending a government delegation to the Holy See to express condolences for the passing of Pope Francis, the foreign ministry said Tuesday.
 
The dispatch of the delegation would follow an official condolence message sent under the name of acting President Han Duck-soo the previous day.
 

“The dispatch of a condolence delegation is currently under consideration and further details will be shared once they are finalized,” a ministry official said.
 
Pope Francis died on Monday at age 88 at his residence in the Vatican after suffering a stroke and weeks of battling pneumonia.
 
A memorial later has been set up at Seoul's Myeongdong Cathedral for the public to pay tribute.
 

