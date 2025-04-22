 Pope Francis wants to be buried in simple tomb outside Vatican, will reveals
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > World > World

print dictionary print

Pope Francis wants to be buried in simple tomb outside Vatican, will reveals

Published: 22 Apr. 2025, 09:17
Pope Francis, far left, walks to meet with performers of the living Nativity scene of the Saint Mary Major Basilica at the Vatican on Dec. 16, 2023. [EPA/YONHAP]

Pope Francis, far left, walks to meet with performers of the living Nativity scene of the Saint Mary Major Basilica at the Vatican on Dec. 16, 2023. [EPA/YONHAP]

 
Pope Francis asked to be buried in a simple tomb "without particular ornamentation" instead of in St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican, as revealed in his will disclosed on Monday after his death.
 
The pope wrote in his will, dated June 29, 2022, that he wished to be laid to rest in the crypt beneath the Basilica of St. Mary Major in Rome, without any special decorations, according to news outlet Vatican News.
 

Related Article

 
“As I sense the approaching twilight of my earthly life, and with firm hope in eternal life, I wish to set out my final wishes solely regarding the place of my burial,” the late pope wrote.
 
“I ask that my mortal remains rest — awaiting the day of the Resurrection — in the Papal Basilica of St. Mary Major."
 
The pope attached a diagram to designate the precise location of his tomb and emphasized that he had already set aside the funds needed for the funeral.
 
He stipulated that the tomb must be underground, remain simple in form and bear no ornamentation — only a Latin inscription of his papal name, “Franciscus.”
 
Faithful queue to pass the Holy Door of the Basilica of Saint Mary Major and touch it after its opening on New Year's Day, in Rome, on Jan. 2 as part of the events starting the jubilee year 2025. [EPA/YONHAP]

Faithful queue to pass the Holy Door of the Basilica of Saint Mary Major and touch it after its opening on New Year's Day, in Rome, on Jan. 2 as part of the events starting the jubilee year 2025. [EPA/YONHAP]

 
“May the Lord grant a fitting reward to all those who have loved me and who continue to pray for me,” wrote Pope Francis. “The suffering that has marked the final part of my life, I offer to the Lord, for peace in the world and for fraternity among peoples.”
 
A pope’s funeral is usually held in St. Peter’s Square and the burial takes place within four to six days after death, according to Vatican tradition. A Vatican spokesperson stated that the funeral would be held between Friday and Sunday.
 
Most former popes have been buried in St. Peter’s Basilica. A reported by the BBC, Pope Francis will become the first pope in over 100 years to be interred outside the Vatican and the first since 1669 to be buried in the Basilica of St. Mary Major, should the church follow the late pope's wishes.
 
The Basilica of St. Mary Major is a place Pope Francis held especially dear. Less than a day after his election in 2013, he visited the basilica and prayed before an icon of the Virgin Mary. In multiple interviews during his life, he expressed his wish to be buried there.
 
People attend a mass in honor of Pope Francis at the Cathedral Basilica in Lima, Peru on April 21. Pope Francis died the same day at the age of 88, according to the Holy See. [EPA/YONHAP]

People attend a mass in honor of Pope Francis at the Cathedral Basilica in Lima, Peru on April 21. Pope Francis died the same day at the age of 88, according to the Holy See. [EPA/YONHAP]

 
To enable this, the late pope changed regulations that previously required popes to be buried within the Vatican.
 
The Vatican also revised papal funeral rites last year, simplifying them to use only a single wooden coffin instead of the traditional triple-casket arrangement.
 
The Vatican said that the body was placed in a coffin at the pope’s residence in Casa Santa Marta on Monday evening, and it is expected to be moved to St. Peter’s Basilica for public viewing as early as Wednesday.
 
A meeting of the College of Cardinals on Tuesday will discuss details of the funeral arrangements.
 
Meanwhile, the first official event in memory of the late pope — a rosary prayer gathering — was held at 7:30 p.m. on Monday in St. Peter’s Square with a large number of faithful in attendance.
 
Pope Francis had recently been hospitalized for pneumonia and was recovering but died Monday at the age of 88. The Vatican announced the cause of death as a stroke and subsequent irreversible heart failure.
 
Workers arrange printed newspapers with a picture of Pope Francis, following the death of the pontiff, at the Nation Media Group printing press on the outskirts of Nairobi, Kenya on April 21. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

Workers arrange printed newspapers with a picture of Pope Francis, following the death of the pontiff, at the Nation Media Group printing press on the outskirts of Nairobi, Kenya on April 21. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

 
 
 
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff. 
 

BY LEE HAY-JUNE [[email protected]]
tags Pope Francis Vatican death will testament

More in World

Pope Francis wants to be buried in simple tomb outside Vatican, will reveals

KHNP chief stresses Korea-U.S. nonproliferation cooperation as China, Russia ramp up nuclear exports

'Disrupter' Hegseth's unsettled Pentagon starts turning against him

Korea, Thailand set to hold fifth round of economic partnership negotiations

Pope Francis rode in Kia Soul during five-day trip to Korea in 2014

Related Stories

Pope Francis emerges from convalescence on Easter, delights crowd with popemobile tour

Pope Francis meets privately with King Charles and Queen Camilla during his Vatican convalescence

Pope Francis suffers new breathing crises, is back on noninvasive ventilation, Vatican says

Recovering Pope Francis visits Rome prison to keep annual Holy Week appointment

Pope Francis returns to Vatican after 5-week hospital stay for life-threatening double pneumonia
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)