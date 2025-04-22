Pope Francis wants to be buried in simple tomb outside Vatican, will reveals
Published: 22 Apr. 2025, 09:17
Pope Francis asked to be buried in a simple tomb "without particular ornamentation" instead of in St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican, as revealed in his will disclosed on Monday after his death.
The pope wrote in his will, dated June 29, 2022, that he wished to be laid to rest in the crypt beneath the Basilica of St. Mary Major in Rome, without any special decorations, according to news outlet Vatican News.
“As I sense the approaching twilight of my earthly life, and with firm hope in eternal life, I wish to set out my final wishes solely regarding the place of my burial,” the late pope wrote.
“I ask that my mortal remains rest — awaiting the day of the Resurrection — in the Papal Basilica of St. Mary Major."
The pope attached a diagram to designate the precise location of his tomb and emphasized that he had already set aside the funds needed for the funeral.
He stipulated that the tomb must be underground, remain simple in form and bear no ornamentation — only a Latin inscription of his papal name, “Franciscus.”
“May the Lord grant a fitting reward to all those who have loved me and who continue to pray for me,” wrote Pope Francis. “The suffering that has marked the final part of my life, I offer to the Lord, for peace in the world and for fraternity among peoples.”
A pope’s funeral is usually held in St. Peter’s Square and the burial takes place within four to six days after death, according to Vatican tradition. A Vatican spokesperson stated that the funeral would be held between Friday and Sunday.
Most former popes have been buried in St. Peter’s Basilica. A reported by the BBC, Pope Francis will become the first pope in over 100 years to be interred outside the Vatican and the first since 1669 to be buried in the Basilica of St. Mary Major, should the church follow the late pope's wishes.
The Basilica of St. Mary Major is a place Pope Francis held especially dear. Less than a day after his election in 2013, he visited the basilica and prayed before an icon of the Virgin Mary. In multiple interviews during his life, he expressed his wish to be buried there.
To enable this, the late pope changed regulations that previously required popes to be buried within the Vatican.
The Vatican also revised papal funeral rites last year, simplifying them to use only a single wooden coffin instead of the traditional triple-casket arrangement.
The Vatican said that the body was placed in a coffin at the pope’s residence in Casa Santa Marta on Monday evening, and it is expected to be moved to St. Peter’s Basilica for public viewing as early as Wednesday.
A meeting of the College of Cardinals on Tuesday will discuss details of the funeral arrangements.
Meanwhile, the first official event in memory of the late pope — a rosary prayer gathering — was held at 7:30 p.m. on Monday in St. Peter’s Square with a large number of faithful in attendance.
Pope Francis had recently been hospitalized for pneumonia and was recovering but died Monday at the age of 88. The Vatican announced the cause of death as a stroke and subsequent irreversible heart failure.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY LEE HAY-JUNE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
