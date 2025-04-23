Acting president asks ex-U.S. gov't officials to support tariff talks

Acting President Han Duck-soo asked a group of former U.S. government officials Wednesday to support Korea's upcoming tariff negotiations with the United States, his office said.Han met with a group of former U.S. officials and academics, including former Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell, former Deputy Secretary of Defense Paul Wolfowitz and Center for Strategic and International Studies President John Hamre.The acting president noted their contributions to the development of the Korea-U.S. alliance and asked that they continue to help strengthen the relationship further from within the think tanks and other institutions they belong to.He especially called for the academia's support “from the side” to ensure Korea and the U.S. find a “win-win” solution in upcoming tariff and other economic talks between the two countries.Campbell and the others were in Seoul to attend the Asan Plenum hosted by the Asan Institute for Policy Studies.Yonhap